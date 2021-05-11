A good modern measure of the enthusiasm community residents have about a particular person, event, feature or project is how many "likes" the nearest newspaper gets on its Facebook page. Mention of rodeo star Ryan Dirteater or impending street work always generates a lot of online traffic for the Tahlequah Daily Press, as does a fundraiser for a worthy cause, or a local child winning an important contest.
But one source of keen interest came as a bit of a surprise: the approval by the Tahlequah City Council of an upcoming carnival, slated to set up May 26-31 at 1223 Park Hill Road. It's truly a sign of the times when something as simple as a collection of amusement rides, cotton candy stands and other staples can drum up so many "thumbs up" responses.
Cherokee Countians – with the exception of a few troublemakers – have been largely tolerant of the now-expired mask mandate. They've respected social distancing protocols, and have prudently shopped at places that either imposed rules or didn't, depending upon point of view. In only one or two instances (that we know of) has trouble erupted of the nature that a police presence was required.
Now, with vaccinations available and COVID numbers stable (knock on wood!), area residents are ready to bust out and celebrate. While some large festivals and regular concert events with packed venues are still being delayed, other events are cautiously proceeding forward, and it seems likely that folks ready for some old-fashioned fun are going to show up. That's especially true for family-style events.
There is still some reticence on the part of those with chronic conditions, the elderly, and those who haven't yet gotten vaccinated. They may not be ready to get out and about until the COVID case numbers are substantially lowered. That's their right, and they should be able to make that decision without fear or ridicule. But for those looking to get out and about to an event that's relatively safe in terms of the spread of the coronavirus, the carnival is looking like a good choice.
This carnival is one that comes through Cherokee County regularly. It didn't show up in 2020 due to COVID. This year, from the looks of things, it can expect a welcoming crowd. And hopefully, this is a positive sign of more good things to come.
