Many area residents may be relieved to hear the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that Americans who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can now take their masks off, even indoors. Others, however, will remain careful, regardless of whether they've been inoculated.
The news is good, if for no other reason than it suggests the pandemic is winding down. But the CDC also warns that throwing caution to the wind entirely could invite a resurgence of this virus. Indeed, that's been happening in other countries, such as India.
The CDC still asks people to wear masks in crowded indoor settings: buses, hospitals, airplanes, prisons, homeless shelters and at festivals. There's reason to hope this suggestion could also be eased soon. But in the meantime, consideration for other people should be a driving factor on any decision we make as individuals.
Cherokee County's pandemic numbers have been stable. Though some infections are still being reported, the numbers are much lower than they were, and the death toll remains relatively unchanged for the past few weeks. The city's temporary mask mandate, while unpopular with a certain segment of the population, can take credit for some of the success.
People are going back to work, and it's expected that most children will be returning to the classroom this fall, if the numbers continue to be as positive as they have been. Several local festivals are also planned for later in the year, under the condition that no resurgence occurs.
But there are still some rules in place. Amusement parks in many parts of the country have reopened; many were back in business last summer. But for the most part, they still require masks and social distancing. The same is true for restaurants; in most places in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, wait staffs continue to mask up - if for no other reason than to make their patrons feel more secure.
So the order of the day is to plan ahead for the best, but prepare for the worst - and keep in mind the concerns of people who are still awaiting inoculation, or who have diseases that may make them vulnerable to COVID-19 no matter what. This is the way we will defeat COVID - and there's no doubt we can do it, with the right attitude.
