Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this morning. Then cloudy skies the remainder of the day. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.