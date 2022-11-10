By the end of Wednesday, Nov. 9, at least four people had asked Daily Press staffers a variant of this question: "Why does this keep happening?" In all cases, these folks - three self-identified as Republican - couldn't fathom why people they deem grossly unqualified keep getting into office. Those three indicated they had crossed party lines to cast ballots in one or two races, because they were deeply troubled by the candidates their party put on the ballot.
The first reason is simplistic: Too many Democrats and Republicans vote straight-party tickets. For these stubborn partisans, if Old Scratch himself were on the ticket, he'd get their votes, and with gusto. That's not smart voting, nor is it exercising the full measure of liberty Americans purportedly enjoy at the ballot box.
But the second reason is even more troubling, and no easier to overcome. It begins with the human resistance to new ideas. Most people cannot tolerate radical change very quickly -- the kind represented by Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and other hard-left members of "the squad." When women, people of color, LGBTQ people, millennials, Gen Zers, and others outside the comfort zone demand an immediate place at the table, it is perceived by the long-standing majority group in power that these "interlopers" are seeking "more" rights than they have - and they resist.
Some in the groups seeking equal rights give up; they can't lick 'em so they join 'em, quietly taking what they can get under the radar, instead of fighting for their fellows. Everyone has seen politicians - and Supreme Court justices - who operate this way. The backlash from the mainstream folks, who feel threatened and fear losing their own place at the table, materializes in pejorative labels like "socialist," or worse, racial, misogynistic or homophobic epithets.
Today's bugbear is the "socialist," and it has been resurrected from the days of the Cold War. Those on the far right are calling those to whom they object this name, because they believe the others are trying to take what they've got. Indeed, the far left of today likes the "fascist" moniker. The fact is, most people tossing around the "socialist" slur are themselves the beneficiaries of socialist programs.
If you have been collecting Social Security or Medicare for any length of time, you are receiving more than you paid in. That's socialism. If you are getting Soonercare, you are practicing socialism to some degree. Did you get PPP money for your small business? That's socialism, too, and most of the people we Okies voted for Tuesday - including our new senator - are socialists by virtue of taking taxpayer money they didn't earn. In fact, it could be argued that most federal-level politicians are socialists, because they get paid far more than most of us, and far more than they're worth, for doing far less work.
Fear and hate of "other" are at the core of why "this" keeps happening, but a willful rejection of education, discernment, rationalism, and intellectualism have generated that climate of fear. Almost all of us voted for at least one "socialist" this go-round; many of us just don't want to admit it. So we need to put that false-flag label to rest.
As for those who wanted radical change and didn't get it, you have your work cut out for you to prove to the fearful mainstream, in less than two years, that you're no different than they are, and that all you want Is a seat at the table; you don't want to take their chairs. Many changes are needed, but they won't happen overnight. It will require time and determination. It will also require patience; voting against your interests because the candidate on which you pinned your hopes disappointed you is a recipe for failure. That plays into the hands of those who would just as soon see you in chains.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.