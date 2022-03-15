Certain members of the Oklahoma Legislature seem determined to consign public education to the trash heap of history. A bill that would force schools to allow children with infectious diseases to attend classes is one, and we'll have more on that later. A measure to hand checks to home-schooling parents, with no apparent oversight, would be another.
But Rep. Sheila Fills' trio of charter school reform bills make sense - especially in light of how legislators favoring private schools got burned by the Epic fiasco. Only after it was too late did someone notice that the Epic founders and leaders seemed to be enriching themselves on the backs of taxpayers.
Dills pointed out that charter schools "play a vital role in providing school choice options" for Oklahomans. Indeed, she's correct; all Oklahomans should have a right to decide where they send their kids - but not at the expense of an entire system that constitutionally guarantees every child a right to a free education. Let's emphasize that word "free," for those who believe handing a $4,000 check per child to each family would allow parents to send their children to a private school in Tulsa. The implication is ridiculous, since most of us know how much each family would have to invest in that supposedly "free" education to achieve this result.
According to surveys, Epic students - as a rule, but not always - didn't fare as well as public school kids on testing. Lack of oversight is part of that problem, and HB 3643 aims to enforce transparency requirements for any money allocated to virtual charter school government boards. The State Board of Education would be able to demand repayment of funds "illegally expended by an 'educational management organization'" Most importantly, all state funds would be subject to an audit - a no-brainer! - and board composition, training and meeting requirements would be detailed. There can be no commingling or other activities often linked to malfeasance.
HB 3644 updates oversight and training for charter school sponsors, so not just anyone can take the helm. And HB 3645 upgrades previous measures to clarify attendance and truancy policies. In other words, students in charter virtual schools would be held to the same standards as their friends and neighbors in the much-maligned public school system.
"Public" charter schools shouldn't have any more operational flexibility than traditional brick-and-mortar public schools, and that's what Dills intends to clarify. She's especially focused, she says, on reforming for-profit schools in terms of accountability. That's as it should be, because after all, the "owners" of these schools are siphoning off public funds - in many cases, for their own benefit, rather than for the children of Oklahoma.
Back in the 1980s and 1990s, support for education in Cherokee County was strong. That situation has devolved somewhat, as certain segments of the public have become terrified their children will learn history they find unsavory, or rub elbows with the "wrong kind" of people. The rest of us can only have pity for children in such families, because eventually they'll be in the "real world," and the shock might be too great for these naive young people to handle.
Children who are too sheltered or raised in a climate of lies and misinformation tend to cause trouble for society. And schools that turn out these children, with profit the key motivator, have to shoulder part of the blame. If Dills' bills fix that problem, they should be passed.
