Discussion over the Olympics, and whether they should have been held as planned, has filled the airwaves and the internet. Some feel the threat of COVID-19 transmission is too great – especially given the latest CDC declarations – and that by holding the games, Japan is being "irresponsible."
It's a tough call. But these athletes have been preparing for this moment for years. Is it right to deprive them of this privilege, especially since they are tested regularly, the vast majority have been vaccinated, and serious precautions are being taken? Even families of these athletes aren't allowed in the "Olympic village"; attendance is limited only to coaches, athletes and a select few others.
It's true that positive test results have eliminated some players and teams from competition. There were almost 90 positives before the ceremonies even opened. And as of Monday, July 26, that number – among those associated with the games – had climbed to 127. Of that number, 71 are Japanese residents, including contractors and other employees, plus 56 non-residents, some of them athletes and members of the media. Several people have been quarantined, including 13 from the Italian delegation.
In limited numbers, and with strict precautions in place, the media are allowed in, but that makes sense. Spectators aren't being allowed in, so how would the world audience know how well their teams are doing otherwise? Who would cheer on these athletes? Even though the viewing is virtual, the athletes still can see how their fans are reacting. Those who saw the ecstatic Alaskans celebrating the 100-meter breaststroke win of their own 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby couldn't help but be moved by the over-the-top enthusiasm.
It's true that everyone across the globe should be taking precautions whenever possible: masking, social distancing, washing their hands frequently, and avoiding touching their faces. It's also true that world citizens should be getting the vaccinations, which have proved extremely effective at staving off the virus, or at least mitigating the severity of illnesses. Unfortunately, that's not going to happen, and forcing people to bend to the wills of those in authority creates its own set of serious problems.
But for now, it's incumbent upon all of us to support the efforts of these American athletes – and indeed, those of their counterparts in other countries. Apprehension is natural, especially if it leads to extra caution, but condemning the Olympians for moving forward is counterproductive. If they are willing to take the risk, who are the rest of us to judge? It's not ultimately our collective decision, after all.
And as part of this celebration of grit, determination and excellence, the Daily Press is offering a page each day during the games, including a rundown of what happened the previous day. The Tuesday, July 27 edition included two pages, since we don't have a Monday edition, and that will be the case on Aug. 3 as well. We hope everyone will join us in cheering on our team, because life must go on, even in the face of this tragedy sweeping the planet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.