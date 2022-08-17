Liz Cheney's primary run-off defeat in her bid to retain her congressional seat in Wyoming shouldn't have been unexpected, but it must be viewed as a portent of things to come – and a sign that the Republican Party, as it was when her father was second in command to President George W. Bush, no longer exists. It is now, as the former president refers to it regularly, "the party of Trump," and God help anyone who has a different opinion.
A commercial airing last month, featuring Dick Cheney himself, was interesting, but it didn't help his daughter's ailing campaign. The elder Cheney referred to Trump as a "coward," and could justify saying that. Trump regularly lambastes opponents while safely ensconced among a protective cadre of supporters, rather than facing his naysayers, and was famously known to boast about avoiding service in Vietnam because he was busy gratifying women back home. He received deferments for "bone spurs," but the quip about his "job" back home was more noteworthy. So are the lurid transcripts from interviews with Howard Stern and other talking heads, which could be the impetus for remarks like Cheney and others have made.
For Liz Cheney's part, she suggested she might make a run at the White House in 2024. If so, that would be a good litmus test for her party – and whether she and other like-minded conservatives have any place left at the table. The current betting pool suggests she's not even going to get scraps on the floor, but a good many independents and Libertarians, and more than a few Democrats, might vote for her. She's a woman with courage and integrity, who stuck by her conservative credentials even as they were violently assaulted.
Then again, that will depend on how strict voting procedures have become in various states, where whichever party is in charge is determined to keep it that way. For his part, Trump has promised that when he's back in the White House, he'll make sure votes can only be cast on a single day, and only by paper ballot. That's a shockingly bold way of rolling back the freedoms Americans have taken for granted for many decades. Trump has also pledged to punish his "enemies" – which, apparently, includes Republicans who don't support him.
Cheney lost because she offended Trump and his legions by serving as vice chairwoman of the House Jan. 6 committee. That misplaced ire is inexplicable for anyone with a passing familiarity with the Constitution, or who considers a "patriot" to be one who uphold this country's longstanding values, not one who hopes to return to a time when women and people of color did not count. The hearings may indeed be a form of political grandstanding, but anyone who objects to rooting out the truth clearly isn't interested in the facts, but in a whitewashed version of events that conforms not to reality, but to personal fantasies.
Many committed conservatives – here and elsewhere – were alarmed by Cheney's defeat, and they yearn for a refocus on "smaller government," rather than the grandiose schemes both modern-day parties are guilty of perpetuating. But whatever else he might be, Trump is no conservative – at least, not by the "small government" definition. Unless "conservative" can be equated to preserving the crumbling realm of whites only – and white men, at that – then true conservatives need to find a way to reassert their authority.
