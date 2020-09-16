There was a time back in the late 1800s when a visitor walking down the streets of Tahlequah would’ve noticed a few characteristics unique to this area. As he proceeded down the packed-earth streets, or perhaps guided the horses pulling his wagon, he might’ve passed a number a gentleman wearing coats and silk cravats, or perhaps women decked out in long, gauzy dresses with embellishments on the hems and sleeves.
These well-dressed, articulate folks would have had darker skin than their distant cousins in another part of town. The paler people may have been wearing patched overalls and certainly would not have given a great priority to education. They were more concerned with growing crops and working livestock.
So it was back in the early days of the Cherokee Nation after those who arrived on the Trail of Tears settled in Tahlequah. The sophisticated, cultured Cherokees dragged everyone else along for the ride with their business and societal acumen. That was also the case in other parts of eastern Oklahoma, where other tribes had been forced to relocate.
If current events are any indication, history is about to come full circle. Once again, without the tribes, Oklahoma would descend into another area that might be beloved to those who are raised here, but wouldn’t be too attractive to anyone considering a move to the area.
Last week, the Cherokee Nation continued to push forward by breaking ground on several new facilities. These were a result savvy thinking and quick turnaround, because they have directly to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. explained the plan in detail. Hoskin himself is rarely seen these days without a facial mask, and it must’ve made sense to his administration to open a Cherokee facility that could produce its own masks. But the tribe is also continuing to invest in state-of-the-art health care facilities in Tahlequah and elsewhere in the 14 counties. And it has stepped up its food distribution efforts, since officials understand the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the ability of many people to put food on the table. Expansion of various other facilities will allow for the requisite social distancing in an effort to keep people healthy. Later, those facilities can be repurposed, if need be.
The rest of Oklahoma can only sit back, shake their collective heads, and suppress more than a little bit of envy when they see what the Cherokee Nation is doing is it for its people – which stands in stark contract to what the state of Oklahoma is not doing. As Hoskin bluntly pointed out, the tribe’s response to COVID-19 has been better than the state of Oklahoma's, "but that's frankly not a very high bar."
Hoskin reminded attendees at one of the groundbreakings that Gov. Kevin Stitt not only refuses to mandate masks, but he doesn't generally wear one himself — that, despite the fact that he himself got the virus. Even if one disagrees with mandates, and if there are reports filtering in about various Cherokee Nation facilities failing to enforce the tribal mandate, leaders themselves ought to set a good example. State leaders are not doing that, which may be one reason that Oklahoma is now fourth in the spread of COVID-19.
Other parts of Oklahoma might not consider health care and the education of our children as critical elements to safeguard the future, but Cherokee Nation does. The rest of us can and should be thankful for that
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.