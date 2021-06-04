For citizens of the Cherokee Nation, Saturday, June 5 might mark what voters in the mainstream political arena might call an "off-year election." That is understood to be a season wherein the top jobs aren't up for grabs. In the U.S., it's the president; in a state, the governor; and in tribal politics, the principal chief and deputy chief.
A number of people are running for Tribal Council seats, and many of those folks have already proved themselves to be worthy public servants. Indeed, Cherokee citizens often have a better slate to choose from than Oklahomans, or Americans. The trick is to get voters pumped up about choosing from that slate.
Cherokee Nation's districts, apportioned among the 14 counties in the reservation, aren't cut out the same as the state's. Since Cherokee County is the seat of government, and has the highest concentration of Cherokee citizens, three districts are covered. Districts 1 and 3 were up for election in 2019, with the chief and deputy chief offices. This year, only District 2 is in the running, and the current councilor, former Principal Chief Joe Byrd, is term-limited. In nearby Adair County, District 7 is in the running.
There are seven candidates seeking the District 2 slot, and voters should take a good look at their choices. A representative of one has already gotten into trouble for falsifying registrations. Can Cherokee citizens trust someone who is even peripherally a part of voter fraud, especially when the candidate in question didn't openly denounce this behavior?
What about community involvement? Which District 2 candidates have already been in the trenches, sleeves rolled up and working for their people? Do they have records to support their intentions, or are they just seeking a title? In the Cherokee Nation as with everything else, there are some who seek office with motives that may not be be terrible, but could be self-serving. And as with everything else, a leopard isn't going to change its spots.
What about loyalty and the ability to form a coalition? Voters who support their administration in its mission and programs might not want to choose a candidate whose only goal seems to be to oppose the chief, even on excellent policy that will clearly help the tribe. We've all seen what happens when those in Congress have no real plan of action except to hew to the party line, no matter how awful that line might be. Cherokees should hope to avoid the kind of gridlock currently infecting Congress.
It may be an "off year," but Cherokee citizens owe it to themselves and their tribe to get out the vote Saturday. They have from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their respective precincts, and information on how to get there is only a few keystrokes away on the tribe's website.
