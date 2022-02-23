It's a good thing the Cherokee Nation is putting a sharp focus on mental and behavioral health, because the state certainly isn't going to do it.
Ever since the Supreme Court of the United States issued the McGirt opinion, affirming that Oklahoma tribes had never been disestablished as per the Major Crimes Act, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has emphasized how this ruling will benefit not just Natives, but all those living within the 14-county reservation. Although Gov. Kevin Stitt has consistently - and fruitlessly, it must be said - pushed back against the SCOTUS decision, some in the Legislature - along with many other citizens - have begun to see the light.
A rudimentary but clear example would be the Cherokee Nation Health Services opening its doors to the general public for free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. During certain periods of upswing in demands, CNHS has been the only option for many non-Natives. The tribe wasn't under any legal obligation to do so, but it occurred in tandem with what Hoskin has been insisting.
Many years ago, the State of Oklahoma, in its infinite lack of wisdom, began shuttering mental health care facilities everywhere. The savings no doubt were funneled into porky projects favored by certain high-ranking legislators of the day, because they certainly didn't help improve infrastructure. Herb Rozell - Cherokee County's senator, before he was term-limited by blind-sided voters, and his post was subsequently gerrymandered out of existence by individuals intimidated by the single remaining Democratic stronghold in the state - warned of the consequences. He was right. Those mental health patients, with nowhere else to go, began fanning out. At the time, it was estimated that about 25 percent of them arrived in Cherokee County, due to the proximity of some facilities and the favorable geographical location.
That wasn't the end of it. Other later circumstances, many of which cropped up in the past six or seven years, caused homelessness to escalate to a much higher level. It's well-known that many homeless suffer from mental health issues that prevent them from acquiring employment or lodging. Several agencies in the area do their best to care for "the least of these," but it's a challenging battle.
At last week's Tribal Council meeting, Hoskin discussed his vision for settlement monies from pharmaceutical companies blamed for exacerbating the opioid crisis - in and of itself another cause of homelessness. Hoskin said he'd like to see the $18 million from the most recent settlement - in addition to the $75 million agreed upon last fall - to go toward behavioral and mental health.
Said the chief: "I mentioned this before, but these dollars can help do what we need to do, which is expand a system that needs expansion, because the demand is great for mental health services. Our need to address drug addiction and the problems flowing from that is, unfortunately, in high demand. So to meet that demand, doing things like constructing facilities will be important."
The tribe had already announced plans to build a new facility to replace the W.W. Hastings Hospital. Hoskin wants to take the vacated building complex and make it the hub for an expanded behavioral health facility. And in many ways, that will be good for everyone in Cherokee County - and by extension, everyone in Oklahoma.
The possibility of enhanced mental health care is yet another reason that those hanging onto grudges in the wake of McGirt ought to take a more positive attitude.
