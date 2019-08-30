With students in Cherokee County having returned to school for the fall semester, it's time for parents to once again turn their attention to another of the state's long-standing problems: childhood obesity.
The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, better known as TSET, wants to help. Tobacco was, and continues to be, a serious health problem in Oklahoma, though the situation is improving. But children continue to be marked at unhealthy weights, and that's a problem for a number of reasons.
From a pragmatic standpoint, childhood obesity costs health care dollars that could be expended elsewhere - especially since this is mostly a preventable situation. With medical care and health insurance prices skyrocketing, it's incumbent upon society to take preventative action when it can. And from a more "human" standpoint, surely most parents want their children to be happy and healthy and free from disease.
The statistics are depressing. In this state, 18.7 of children ages 10-17 are obese. But "obese" is defined as well above normal weight - perhaps 20 percent over. So that figure doesn't necessarily take into account the number of children who are viewed variously as chubby or fat, or well on their way to being so. TSET says a sedentary lifestyle, plus sugar-filled drinks and fast food, are largely to blame. And once kids hit that tipping point, the risk of contracting a serious disease or syndrome multiplies.
Type 2 diabetes, stroke, heart disease, high blood pressure, depression and at least 13 types of cancer are byproducts of childhood obesity. Fat youngsters are likely to become fat adults, and the human body can only tolerate that extra stress for so long. All adults who have struggled with a weight problem will say they wish they'd gotten themselves under control at a young age, when they could have "bounced back" more easily than they can after they reach a certain age.
TSET's Shape Your Future program can help. It provides details about obesity and how to fight it. The information is for educators, whole communities, and families, and can be invaluable in getting young people on the path to lifelong health. This, like kicking the smoking habit, is a prime TSET initiative, because all "bad habits" can be viewed as interconnected.
According to TSET, three unhealthy behaviors - tobacco use, poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle - are responsible for four health conditions that cause 65 percent of deaths in Oklahoma. Those conditions are lung disease, cancer, diabetes and heart disease. And while some people are genetically predisposed to poor health, curbing those behaviors can improve anyone's odds - even if that means turning back the clock on decades of poor choices.
It's never too soon to get a child started on the right path. For help from TSET, go to shapeyourfutureok.com. You'll find a wealth of information there.
