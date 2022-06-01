Here we go again.
Officials in Uvalde, Texas, hadn't even figured out all the problems that created a perfect storm leading to the massacre of school children there when a shooting erupted in Oklahoma.
Our state's most recent burst of violence came in Taft, where a cretin opened fire during a festival, killing one and injuring seven others. And it was the tip of the iceberg: A staggering 14 mass shootings occurred over the Memorial Day weekend. The Gun Violence Archive, which recorded the incidents, defines a mass shooting as an incident in which "four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter."
No doubt, extremists from both ends of the political spectrum will dismiss those statistics: the far right because they are exaggerated, the far left because they don't go far enough. And until both ends of the spectrum can circle around and get at least within a stone's throw of each other in terms of how to solve the problem, we're going to be spinning our wheels. And more people will die.
Again, a casual observer can't help but notice the hypocrisy in a state with politicians who are willing to do nothing to curb gun violence, but who would - if they had their way - turn a desperate 12-year-old rape victim into a felon. It's repulsive. And politicians who aren't willing to look at every volatile issue with a clear set of objective eyes aren't worth the extremely generous pay and benefits packages the public gives them.
Any whiff from a media source about taking even a perfunctory look at some type of "gun control" brings gun-related threats to the writer or speaker. But let's start with something we can all agree upon: The desperate need for comprehensive mental health care, and - dare we use the word? - "screening" for those who aren't fit to carry a deadly weapon.
The usual talking points - that bad guys will always find a way to get guns, that cars are just as deadly as guns - do not apply, if they ever did. First of all, some people who aren't really bad, but who shouldn't be carrying guns, should be at least temporarily barred from having them. And second, anyone who drives a car has to get a license. So if would benefit us all to put away the dog whistles being blown from either extreme and be part of the solution.
Almost everyone agrees longer waiting periods, to screen for potential murderous intent, would be worth the effort - and for the "good guys," worth the wait. So, when you run into someone who's running for state or federal office, ask the question: "Are you willing to invest in mental health care, and more extensive background checks, to protect our society from the continuing bloodbath?"
The answer - or the refusal to give one - will tell you what you need to know when you cast ballots later this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.