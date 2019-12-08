Cherokee County has a number of fine charitable and civic organizations, and all are worthy of community support. But one - My Friends and Me - is among the most innovative, super-active organizations to grace Green Country in a long time.
The goal is straight-forward but ambitious: to make Tahlequah the most autism-aware and disability friendly community in the state. And there seems little question that goal will be reached.
Justin and Nicki Scott started the organization, inspired by their two children: Pepper, 8, who has Down syndrome, and London, 13, who is autistic. The Scotts saw a need to create a niche for children with disabilities - or, more appropriately, with different abilities. The group provides a sturdy bridge to make these precious kids feel cherished and included, and to show them they are just as valuable and capable as anyone else.
The Scotts have been movers and shakers behind the city's disabilities-friendly playground, which accommodates children with various physical and emotional challenges. They teach other folks how to communicate with special-needs people with varying abilities or challenges, especially children. My Friends and Me has established a summer camp and hosts a number of fun events for kids - such as the Wild West Fall Fest - that also serve as fundraisers.
Most recently, the organization has teamed up with Meigs Jewelry to produce a children's book, "Red's Christmas Wish," with proceeds supporting the nonprofit. The story and illustrations are by Justin, who also happens to be a jeweler at Meigs. The book demonstrates the value of community, stresses the importance of inclusion, and promotes compassion and understanding with those who seem different, according to Todd Mutzig, owner of Meigs.
This is a subject Todd knows about. His brother, Kent, is deaf - but that hasn't stopped him from what Todd describes as "amazing accomplishments." Indeed, one of the earliest significant feature stories written by TDP Executive Editor Kim Poindexter was about Kent, and it brought her first professional award - not so much because of the writing quality, but because of Kent's personality and can-do attitude. Todd has always been deeply involved with the community (see this week's Quick 5 on the front page). Now, he's immersed himself in this project. The store will be hosting a pizza party and offer "lots of love" to the local children in wheelchairs and their families. Parking spaces are being blocked off in front of the store for their convenience, and 1,700 copies of the book will be handed out. Other copies will be available for $20 at Meigs Jewelry, with digital copies sold after the parade on www.meigsjewelry.com.
Locals looking for a way to spread seasonal cheer can start here, with My Friends and Me. In terms of the difference it can make to so many lives, it's right there at the top.
