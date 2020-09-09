The COVID-19 pandemic has given people of goodwill a real opportunity to shine. That's especially true of a number of area churches.
All too often, the churches that attract the brightest spotlight push the "prosperity gospel." This philosophy preaches that God has given favor to the wealthy, and that the poor have wound up that way through some fault of their own. Such churches and their members may pay lip service to helping the neediest among us, but they do so more out of preserving an image rather than out of Christian love.
That's not the case for members of several local congregations, who have gone about quietly doing the work of the Lord they worship. Though most of these folks don't call attention to themselves, others who observe their good works are passing the word, and area residents - along with the Daily Press - like to give credit where its due.
Even before the pandemic began, the D.D. Etchieson Methodist Church was providing sleeping quarters to the homeless, so they wouldn't freeze to death during cold winter's nights. Two people who benefited from their service told the TDP how grateful they were - and how kind the church members were whom they dealt with.
Exciting Southeast Baptist Church - that's a name that may be fairly new to Cherokee County residents. Yet its members have generously been distributing boxes of food almost every week since the pandemic hit in March. They do this through the Farmers to Families program, and anyone in need who can get to the site during distribution hours is eligible to benefit. Dairy products, fruits, vegetables and more are on the menu, and if there's anything left, other organizations get it. That means other churches, like Grace Baptist, can continue the outreach. A beneficiary also contacted TDP to let us know about a church member who wanted to help, but didn't want anyone to know his name. It's a case of the right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing - just as Christ commanded.
And then there's First Baptist Church of Tahlequah. This is a large congregation, and longtime members will tell you it has a big, collective heart. This church gives more than $100,000 to missions every year, and is involved in just about every local program that caters to "the least of these" - which includes Zoë Institute, Crisis Pregnancy Center, Christ For Me, Help In Crisis and Hands of Grace.
Cherokee County has a number of charitable organizations that focus on the needy. In fact, this county is known for it. In addition to the aforementioned, there are Habitat for Humanity, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country, Hope House, Tahlequah Men's Shelter, and a number of civic and veterans organizations that focus on good works.
And though this county is also home to more than 100 churches - from tiny "house" churches to enormous congregations - most are doing the work Scripture commands. Their charity far outweighs the handful of mean-spirited church members who openly flout society's rules, demean people who take the pandemic seriously, and even go so far as to get on social media and ask "friends" to "pray against" other people - including political parties or candidates they don't like, people whose personal traits they find repugnant, or even media that report legitimate news that calls into question their authenticity.
TDP has featured a few of the true churches in our Community Spirit series
