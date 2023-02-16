This year's Tahlequah municipal election, compared to some in the past, was relatively low key, and the divisiveness and hostility generated in 2019 and in other years was practically nonexistent.
The respectful, gracious way in which all six candidates pursued their goal, and their public attitudes toward their opponents, is highly commendable. There were no widespread reports that they were engaged in back-stabbing and vitriol. A handful of supporters did emerge here and there to level threats and sling mud, but it didn't stick. In fact, it may have done more harm than good.
Voters are tired of political discord - at least at the local level, and probably at the national level, too. In many pockets across the country, they are beginning to reject braying bullies who have their own motives for backing one candidate or another. While the squeaky wheel gets the grease the first time it rolls down the trail, ultimately voters may decide to get a new set of treads. As can be observed at the state level over the past few years, candidates with less baggage may get the nod, even if they have scant experience for the job.
In other words, even the best of us are known by the company we keep - or at least, the company that claims to keep us. Tahlequah wasn't the only city to hold elections Feb. 14, and reports from several other places indicate "guilt by association" hurt a number of otherwise qualified folks.
In Tahlequah and elsewhere, the unfortunate timing for the election - Valentine's Day - partly explained the low turnout. At least, that's where angry supporters in several races are placing the blame if favored candidates fell by the wayside. But voter apathy has long been a problem in Oklahoma, and other states have noticed. The situation doesn't seem to be improving.
In 2019, with a contentious election underway, 8,200 were registered to vote in Tahlequah, and only 2,052 voted in the mayoral race. But if that paltry quarter of participating voters is troubling, a look at the 2023 landscape is alarming. This year, more than 8,180 were registered, but only 1,286 cast ballots. That's fewer than 16% of eligible voters participating.
That's not good. Tahlequah is growing, and many key projects are in the works. Some may be wrapped up before the swearing-in, but for others, the new mayor and one new councilor will be expected to join the "veterans" in seeing these through. And constituents will expect them to bring their own innovative ideas to the table to attract industry, bolster tourism, improve infrastructure, and address the escalating homelessness problem.
We're confident those who will be vacating offices will help the newcomers in whatever way they can, for the sake of the community. The election may be over, but we're all in this together, and together, we can get things done. City officials need the help of local residents, too - so let's make sure they get it.
