From the reaction a few local residents had to the face covering ordinance approved by the Tahlequah City Council earlier this week, you'd think the government had tried to confiscate our guns. And all over a piece of cloth.
Everyone can disagree on whether science supports the efficacy of wearing masks, or whether it is wiser to enact a mandate rather than to make a polite suggestion. What area residents should not be doing is passing lies, and verbally eviscerating anyone who challenges them on the facts.
Based on polls by the Tahlequah Daily Press and discussions with subscribers and non-subscribers who participate on our Facebook page, about 80 percent of citizens favor some form of a facial cover mandate, as long as exemptions are included. And so they are – enough to prompt the strongest proponents to say the ordinance has no teeth. That school of thought also hews to the reality that officers won't be ticketing anyone for being bare-faced, but may take punitive measures against those who get "belligerent" with others trying to enforce the rule.
This was a no-win scenario for councilors. The three who voted in favor – Bree Long, Stephen Highers and Trae Ratliff – are simultaneously being praised by proponents, and shredded by naysayers. On the other hand, Dower Combs, who doesn't necessarily eschew masks but didn't think a mandate was such a good idea, is being assailed in reverse. Meanwhile, Police Chief Nate King is in the line of fire on one side for opining that he doesn't personally support a mandate, and on the other for suggesting a miscreant "disturbing the peace" could be punished.
The threats against these officials should not be tolerated. They had nothing to gain personally by passing the ordinance, and their action took courage, because they knew opponents would launch a crusade against them. Had the vote gone the other way, the same would be true from the pro-mask faction. But Tahlequah is only doing what a lot of other cities have already done, and there's little doubt that all of these councilors voted their consciences after studying as many angles as they could.
The impulse to disdain any type of mandate is understandable, especially from a Libertarian standpoint. But anti-maskers who falsely claim their civil rights are being violated don't seem to get two salient points. First, most business owners realize if a large segment of the population is sick, they may be open for business, but sick people don’t shop – or if they do, they spread the virus. Many entrepreneurs preferred the city to make that decision so they didn't have to risk alienating customers. Second, if the city spent money for an election on the mandate, voters would pass it, but opponents – many of whom pay lip service to democracy – would be outraged by the outcome.
Attacking business owners publicly and calling for boycotts because they're trying protect customers and cash flow will damage the economy. If shoppers can't suffer the indignity of a mask just long enough to make a purchase, they can order their products from Amazon and further enrich Jeff Bezos. But since what's done is done, why not just quietly go about their business instead of tearing the community apart?
It's ironic that many people who will defy the order with in-your-face tactics claim to be patriots, and to support law and order, but obviously it depends on the order. Some are even spreading the outrageous falsehood that OSHA said mask ordinances violate federal law. A cursory glimpse at OSHA's website exposes that fallacy, but try telling that to people who relish the pain of cutting off their own noses to spite their faces.
At least one local church is urging members to "pray against" the mask ordinance. They ought to be praying for kindness and unity instead.
