Several Tahlequah residents have called and sent messages to the Daily Press to express displeasure with the halt to work on a proposed biking and hiking trail system, as well as the demise of this year's Snowflake ice rink. They want to know if the city plans to roll back ambitious plans to spur economic growth and keep residents - especially young people - from leaving.
These are questions the newspaper can't answer. They must be put to city councilors in their respective wards. They are, after all, the ones voters selected to make such decisions on their behalf.
Mayor Sue Catron has said the city is in financial trouble, and has pointed out 90% of the general fund is encumbered by employee expenses - salaries, health insurance, retirement, etc. Governmental entities work differently than businesses and corporations; a private interest putting that chunk of its budget into personnel costs couldn't survive. That concern is undoubtedly driving much of the municipal belt-tightening.
There's no question the ice rink costs the city more money than it brings in. The same would be true - at least initially - for biking and hiking trails. And the completion of plans for the sports compound and formation of leagues won't mean a sudden windfall for city coffers, either. But Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff, the driving force behind this project, understands what some might not: Sometimes you have to spend money to make money, and immediate profit doesn't always have to be a motivating factor.
Time and again, surveys have confirmed that cities cannot grow without investing in infrastructure, and Tahlequah voters wisely affirmed that by continuing a sales tax that went off the books in September. It will pick back up in January, but since shoppers are used to paying it already, it shouldn't be an undue burden. Yet there were people who opposed the tax not because they feared the city would waste their money - a legitimate concern! - but because they wanted to keep more in their wallets. Fortunately, most locals agreed that upgrades to streets and sidewalks are worth more than the small amount one individual might save in taxes.
Surveys show something else, too: Significant economic development won't take off in cities that aren't progressive with services. Good schools and affordable housing are at the forefront, but so are features like fitness trails, swimming pools, community centers, and activities that appeal to segments of the population.
A teenage boy called the Press to ask whether, in light of the ice rink's being shelved, the skate park would be closing. We told him to call his city councilor. He acknowledged that not everyone cares about the skate park, but he does, and so do many of his friends.
We agree. Soccer fields, ice rinks, skate parks and bike trails aren't for everyone, and there are people who don't want to shell out a dime for anything that doesn't directly benefit them. That's short-sighted and selfish, and it goes against the grain of community spirit. But "squeaky wheels" are used to getting the grease.
Tahlequah citizens who want innovative enhancements to draw new businesses, support existing ones, and bring in tourists and new residents must do more than just help "eat the bread," as in the fable of the Little Red Hen. If they aren't willing to fight for what they believe is important, it will go by the wayside. Citizens must get involved, come up with solutions, and make their voices heard - by the people who can make things happen.
