The distinction may be a fine one, but for those laser-focused on maintaining civil liberties during this pandemic, it's an important one. And it has to do with subtleties in the law.
A couple of area Libertarians pointed out what could have been viewed as "creeping authoritarianism," based on Gov. Kevin Stitt's use of state statutes to render his executive orders. In part, he wrote there was "an emergency caused by the impending threat of COVID-19 to the people of this state and the public's peace, health and safety," and thereby enacted the State Emergency Operation Plan. On March 24, with his fourth amended order, Stitt prohibited groups of more than 10 people from gathering, and ordered closure of businesses not considered "essential," though the list is broad.
Stitt initially cited the Riot Control and Prevention Act, which states: "The governor, after finding that a public disorder, disaster or riot exists within this state or any part thereof which affects life, health, property or the public peace, may proclaim a state of emergency in the area affected." But many sticklers for constitutional issues - Libertarians prominent among them - argued there has been no public disorder, disaster or riot, per se. Civil unrest, in the wake of a "disaster," would be essential for this law to kick into gear. Would a public health emergency fall into that category?
The sticklers say it didn't. They felt if Stitt wanted to clamp down on those ignoring social distancing and business closure mandates, he should have invoked the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act. Under that, the emergency would be defined as "an occurrence of imminent threat of an illness or health condition" caused by a nuclear attack, bioterrorism, a chemical attack, or "the appearance of a novel or previously controlled or eradicated infectious agent or biological toxin." Further, there would have to be a high probability of a large number of deaths; a significant number of serious or long-term disabilities; or widespread exposure to an infectious or toxic agent that could cause significant harm to the population.
Some might wonder why this matters, but for those concerned with liberty, the fact that the Riot Act carries criminal penalties, while CHEPA does not, makes all the difference in the world. Technically, anyone violating an executive order under the Riot Act could be arrested and charged with violations - like a couple out for a stroll. Some legal scholars say that while the Riot Act might be applied to a devastating tornado that could spark, say, looting, the health emergency - in effect because many have a deadly virus - is not applicable. In other words, there is no "disaster" by the classic definition.
Interestingly - and no doubt in response to analyses circulating on social media - Stitt has shifted course and declared the emergency under CHEPA. He's called for a special session of the Legislature to approve his declaration of a "statewide health emergency." Such approval would give Stitt more latitude to tackle the pandemic in tandem with county health departments and municipal officials, rather than merely ruling from on high. He would also have the latitude to seek federal aid, and mobilize the National Guard to perform a peripheral role.
It's going to be interesting to see how the legal facet of this emergency unfolds, but Oklahomans should be grateful some who are well-versed in civil liberties and the law are keeping their eyes peeled for anything that could stifle freedom once this pandemic is over.
