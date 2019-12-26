Many long-time Cherokee County residents think of our corner of the world as special - something different, a bunch of people who rise above the fray of the world's ugliest tendencies. And for the most part, the glass-half-full crowd is correct.
Even those who respect and admire President Donald Trump have to admit he's a polarizing figure - not so much because of official actions he's taken, but because of his demeanor. "Governing by tweet" is a new phenomenon, one that will affect politics for years to come - and it has allowed Trump to make outrageous comments virtually without consequence. That, in turn, has emboldened hundreds of thousands of Americans who, prior to 2016, understandably felt their views and needs had been ignored by the so-called "elite." They now feel compelled to speak their minds, and sometimes in a rough-and-tumble way that has divided friends and families like never before.
But that doesn't have to be the case, for those on either side of the fence. It's possible to support a public figure many others find offensive without being offensive oneself. Anyone who doubts that can consider last week's "impeachment party" on North Muskogee Avenue.
It was a last-minute gathering, posted on social media. And it was to happen in front of Tahlequah Creates, a business that represents "local artists and creators in a variety of artistic genres and mediums." The brainchild of multi-talented Kathy Tibbits, it offers memberships, consignments, classes, and other features in a supportive atmosphere. Kathy, who writes a column for the Daily Press, is also an attorney well-versed in constitutional issues, which is why she is often critical of Trump. TDP has other columnists who support the president almost unconditionally.
A little more than two dozen people signaled their intent to attend the "impeachment party," and a group of Republicans, on their own Facebook page, invited Trump's supporters to a protest at the same location. TDP realized this would be a photoworthy opportunity, as well as a chance to gather quotes for an upcoming story on the impeachment, so News Editor Grant Crawford arranged to drop by. The first positive sign surfaced when TDP, out of courtesy, notified Kathy the paper would be staffing the event. Her reaction was to ask if we knew how many Republicans would be attending, so she could get more hot cocoa. That's just the sort of hospitality for which many local folks are known.
A few of the Republicans who showed up did express skepticism that TDP would be "fair" in its coverage. Some told Grant they were concerned he might not report the pro-Trump protesters outnumbered those supporting his impeachment. Grant's initial observation was that the crowd levels were about even, but then, this happened: Those critical of Trump - mostly Democrats - pointed out that at least initially, there were more pro-Trump attendees. And Kathy and others in her entourage later said, on Facebook, that the atmosphere was friendly, cordial and fun. Only one person used colorful language toward Trump to put a small blemish on what was a dignified, civil affair.
In these trying times, can people agree to disagree and still remain friends? Yes, they can - and last Wednesday's impromptu event proves it. For the most part, there were no hostilities, and there were no threats or physical attacks that required the attention of Police Chief Nate King and his officers. It would be nice if the entire country could take a queue, but we'll settle for the rest of Cherokee County.
Kudos to Kathy, and to Nancy Dyson, the new Republican Women president, for reaching across the aisle. Here's to hoping others follow their lead.
