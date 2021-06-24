Why anyone would oppose the Cherokee Nation's Anti-Harassment Act of 2021 is a puzzle to outside observers, but with everything so politicized these days, it should come as no surprise. That's even true at the tribal level, where "red v. blue" kerfuffles should be out of the picture.
The language and meaning of the act, passed June 14, seem fairly straightforward. "Unlawful harassment" includes unlawful violence, a credible threat of violence, or a knowing and willful course of conduct directed at a specific person which seriously alarms, annoys, harasses, or is detrimental to such person, and which serves no legitimate or lawful purpose. Any citizen 18 and older who willfully disobeys a civil anti-harassment protection order would be guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment for a term not to exceed one year; a fine not to exceed $3,000; or both.
But one tribal councilor read something else into it. He seemed concerned about the First Amendment rights of Cherokee citizens - or closer to the mark, their Second Amendment rights. Earlier this month, a post on Wes Nofire's Facebook timeline warned citizens to "say goodbye to your First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and your Second Amendment rights to bear arms." He then accused the administration of wanting to "send Marshals into your home and confiscate your guns without due process or notice."
Nofire continued along that vein during the Tribal Council meeting, arguing a person could be ordered to surrender a firearm if a court issued a temporary anti-harassment protection order: "You can take people's guns, and then ... we have the ex parte, which means that the person who is being petitioned doesn't have to have knowledge of it; they don't have to have the court let you know."
That sounds like a bit of legalese - especially since Nofire is a Realtor, not a lawyer. Attorney General Sara Hill does have a law degree, however, and she tried to assuage Nofire's concerns, as well as those of other councilors whose constituents had been whipped into a frenzy by purported threats to their liberty. In rebuffing the claim that tribal laws were good enough, she said: "I consider it an extension of an important law and an important protection out of the domestic violence context, and sometimes there are situations ... where there are people who aren't in a dating relationship and who aren't family, who face threats of violence from other people. So it expands ... those protections."
She's right, in more ways than one. First, the Cherokee Nation has always held up the roles of women and has been on the cutting edge - in terms of "American values" - in protecting them. Another factor to be considered is the alarming number of Indigenous women and children who keep disappearing, and with mainstream society seemingly helpless to stop it, the tribes have to take action themselves.
It's a shame when tribal dignitaries appear ready to devolve into the Republican v. Democrat battles currently tearing the U.S. apart. It's the sort of thing you expect from politicians interested in advancing their own official standing rather than helping their constituents. It's just not necessary, and it's not what tribal politics should be about. Native peoples should be above that sort of thing. This act makes plenty of sense; it's just too bad the state of Oklahoma can't come up with something similar.
