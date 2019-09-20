The federal government, as well as those of individual states, could take a page from the Cherokee Nation's playbook when it comes to assuring rights for citizens. In fact, other governments ought to look at several of those pages.
Earlier this week, the Council of the Cherokee Nation unanimously approved its comprehenive fiscal year 2020 budget of $1.16 billion. In doing so, it moved forward with Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.'s plan to increase the tribe's minimum wage to $11 an hour. A bump to $9.50 an hour had occurred during Principal Chief Bill John Baker's tenure, when he signed an executive order in 2014. That didn't necessarily cover the 7,560 employees of Cherokee Nation Businesses, who are working in 47 states, 25 countries and two U.S. territories. But Hoskin urged the tribe's business arm to follow suit, and it did that, announcing Wednesday that certain hourly workers would be eligible for higher wages.
The $11 an hour will do wonders not just for the budgets of thousands of individual Cherokees and their co-workers, but it will be an immense boost to morale. CN officials spent many hours scrutinizing their coffers, and were confident they could afford to offer this additional benefit to those who literally serve as the engine for tribal operations. It's an interesting contrast with the $15 an hour many on the left are pushing for at the federal level. The $11 an hour doesn't reach that level, yet it's a considerable improvement over other pay - what might be viewed by casual observers as a valid and reasonable compromise. And taken with Baker's increased minimum wage five years ago, it also represents a stepped plan far more rational than the proposal to more than double the minimum wage at the federal level. And coupled with that is the notion that employees who are already at that level may see increases as well.
Those in the U.S. House and Senate should look at what the Cherokees are doing, and reboot to a more realistic proposal. The jump from $7.50 to $15 an hour would almost certainly hurt many small businesses, as well as industries already struggling against the tide of low revenue streams. It would mean layoffs, which in turn would force those remaining on payrolls to work even harder, perhaps for no more pay, but crunching those efforts into fewer hours. These days, it's a rare member of the corporate heirarchy who doesn't frown on excessive overtime pay, and with that amount going to $22.50 an hour, the situation would only get worse.
Baker, Hoskin and other farsighted tribal officials deserve kudos not just for taking care of their people, but for setting an example for the rest of America to emulate. The $11 might be doable. It's worth considering.
