Discussions about "wardrobe malfunctions" are generally confined to rock stars performing during Super Bowl halftimes. But last week, it spilled over into the Olympics, although the kerfuffle turned out to be a product of "fake news."
Someone on social media – where else? – began circulating a post that a beach volleyball team had been fined for flouting the dress code – which in the case of that particular sport is deemed to be skimpy bikini bottoms that more closely resemble tongs. The viewing public worked its collective self into a lather, only to later learn the incident took place in Bulgaria, not at the Olympics, and that the team was playing beach handball – which, by the way, is not an Olympic sport.
But the message got across, anyway, and the head of broadcasting at the Tokyo Games said its feeds would be focusing on "sport appeal, not sex appeal." As the viewing public rushed to defend the victimized women athletes, the beach volleyball players admitted they mostly embrace their skimpy gear. They generally would choose their traditional attire over anything else, although they do have other choices. So do the men, but they normally opt for tank tops and baggy swim trunks, rather than Speedo-type bottoms. When the sport was born, that's what the players were wearing.
Although this situation was rife with misinformation that quickly led to hysteria, there's a point to be made: Athletes should be allowed to wear the gear in which they feel most comfortable, and which they believe to be the most inclined to point them to success. And when they choose something that's either too revealing or too unwieldy, the viewing audience needs to back off.
There are certain standards that must be held, not only for safety reasons but to maintain an equal playing field for all participating athletes. Discussion circulated a few years ago about a sleek swimming get-up that purportedly offered an unfair advantage, sort of like performance-enhancing drugs. Since those who dangle the purse strings for programs in certain countries will often cheat so their athletes can stand atop the podium, certain restrictions are prudent. But comfort and practicality should be considered as well.
Religous sensitivities must be accommodated, along with physical handicaps. Many athletes have tattoos these days, which was once verboten. Piercings, too, are popping up more often, as are individualized details on uniforms. Since these features give athletes at least a modicum of autonomy over their own bodies, there's no rational reason for rigidity on the part of officials.
Leveling a playing field doesn't need to mean stamping out individuality, and individuality doesn't destroy team spirit and unity. The athletes deserve a voice – and if the recent Supreme Court ruling about NCAA athletes is any indication, they're going to get one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.