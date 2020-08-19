Let the people decide.
If it's possible, taking an issue to a vote is always the best idea. When elected officials ram their policies down the public throat through executive orders or other heavy-handed means, they are bound to breed resentment – sometimes among those who would normally support them.
Dirk VanVeen, owner of Mary’s Liquor, asked the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners earlier this week to call an election to see if area residents would sanction the ability to sell alcohol on Sundays. VanVeen made some salient points, such as the fact that grocery stores can sell high-point beer and wine on Sundays. That’s thanks to a change Oklahomans readily approved a few years ago to set aside some of the draconian “blue laws" that have no place in modern society. That was definitely a positive move for grocers, but for the liquor store owners, not so much.
Some may argue that anyone who wants to enjoy a cocktail on Sunday should be able to plan ahead and buy the requisite booze on Saturday. But that’s hardly the issue here. How many times have guests suddenly shown up on a doorstep, and the hosts don’t have the fixings for a pitcher of margaritas on a hot summer's day?
But even that isn’t the point. Oklahomans who have no moral problem with consuming alcohol should not be constrained in their habits by outdated laws based on religious tenets. There are reasons why many people of faith choose not to imbibe – and those are pretty sound reasons, when considering how that substance has destroyed families. But that concern, legitimate as it is, shouldn't be imposed on everyone else.
In fact, that type of abstinence is not scriptural – unless one really believes the water Jesus transformed became grape juice instead of wine. With no means 2,000 years ago of preventing fermentation of the juice, that claim wouldn’t stand up to the scrutiny of a smart child in Sunday school class, much less a court of law.
The argument that alcohol shouldn’t be available on the Lord’s Day also doesn’t withstand scrutiny. The aforementioned planning on Saturday for Sunday consumption can also be employed in this scenario, so those determined to violate church rules can set themselves up to do it the day before. And as far as the hazards of drinking and driving, that ship sailed with the repeal of Prohibition. Besides, many restaurants already serve cocktails on Sunday. Would society prefer these folks toss back a few at a restaurant and then get behind the wheel, rather than enjoy their beverages in the confines of their own homes?
Whatever the county commissioners might think as individuals, they did the right thing by approving VanVeen's request to get the measure on the ballot. Most observers have a sneaking suspicion how that vote will turn out – pretty much the way it did with allowing grocers to sell wine and beer, and with the approval of medical marijuana.
