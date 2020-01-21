Anyone who's been in the news business for any length of time understands the challenges of gathering information. It's not just a matter of knowing where to get it, what will be important, and how to collect the material efficiently. The biggest problem is officials who stand in the way of getting the truth to the public.
That's long been a problem in Oklahoma, and though many Cherokee County officials have tried to be transparent over the years, occasionally some slide into office who are opaque as a slab of shale along the Illinois River. Either they believe their positions of power allow them to withhold information from the public, or they have something to hide - something perhaps not illegal, but that could cast them in a bad light.
That's why Oklahomans should celebrate the fact that our state is one of five tapped by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press to give free legal help to news organizations that struggle to gain access to public records and meetings. The committee will also assist in defending against litigation filed by those seeking to suppress information. Oklahoma will get its own attorney to work on these issues.
It's part of a $10 million investment by a foundation intent on bolstering grassroots, local journalism. This is especially important in light of the fact that newspapers have fewer resources and staff members to pursue data that public officials increasingly try to keep under lock and key. Indeed, any Oklahoman in an elected office or serving at the pleasure of someone who has resisted supplying data to a journalist ought to be quaking in his or her boots, because that attempt at suppression could easily become very public - like in a nationwide way.
Interestingly, the work won't be done just on behalf of "public sector," mainstream media. Tribal newspapers met with resistance can also get help. And since many sovereign Oklahoma tribes don't have open records and meetings acts on the books, even their own citizens sometimes have trouble digging into details they - and sometimes the general public - should rightfully have.
Oklahoma has a couple of investigative journalism entities - The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch among them - that are increasingly stepping in to fill gaps left by community newspapers when they need help exercising that all-important "government watchdog" function. The reporters committee will be another tool in our arsenal against public officials who are determined to operate behind veils of secrecy.
Readers across the state can get ready to have more news at their fingertips - and they might not like what they see.
