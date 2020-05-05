Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff hit the nail on the head Monday night when he made an observation about the community's "lack of responsibility" regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like the rest of us, Ratliff has seen local residents thumbing their noses at the advice of medical experts and dragging their kids into stores, refusing to wear masks, and encroaching on the space of other people. Some shoppers have had even worse experiences. Last weekend, a man wearing a baseball cap and a politically charged T-shirt loudly told a woman to "f*** off" when she pointed out he wasn't following arrows in the store aisles. People wearing masks have been shamed and called "libtards." Buffoons loudly bray their claims that COVID-19 is a "hoax" in the faces of those trying to practice social distancing.
Some of this occurs due to human ignorance. In other cases, these acts of defiance are done in the name of "freedom." And frankly, it's getting old.
There's nothing noble about a man pointing a gun at a store security guard who politely tells him to don a mask before entering. People who call others names just because they follow the advice of scientists, rather than politicians and pundits, do not qualify as exemplary human beings. Those who curse either business owners who choose to reopen with proper protocols, or those who delay opening for safety's sake, aren't worth having as clientele.
Protests are part of the American fabric, and their legitimacy is enshrined in the First Amendment. The Daily Press has always upheld this right. But the supreme irony is that many of our friends and neighbors who called for prohibition of protests revolving around the Me Too, Black Lives Matter, and LGBT movements are now on the front lines of protests demanding the reopening of businesses. Apparently, those demanding "redress of grievance" so they can go shopping believe their issue is more important than any other. They are the epitome of hypocrisy, and should be ashamed of themselves. And that includes politicians of the highest order.
In Stillwater, a requirement that people wear masks when entering businesses was rescinded after customers threatened employees. Whether government officials have a constitutional right to demand the wearing of masks is a legitimate point of discussion, but private businesses certainly do have that right, just as they can deny entry to people without shoes or shirts. And store employees - many of whom are wearing masks and practicing social distancing - have a right to do their jobs without being harassed. The same is true for other customers.
These maladaptive crusaders would not afford others the same liberties they demand for themselves, and many belong behind bars. This is a stressful time for everyone, but there's no need to take out personal angst on other human beings. If they want the reopen process to be conducted as safely and quickly as possible, they need to shut their mouths and become part of the solution, rather than part of the problem.
Ratliff said it best: "Please leave your kids at home and please be mindful of others' personal space. Even if you feel the government can't tell you what to do, or you think this is just a big hoax, that's fine. But please have some common courtesy." Unfortunately, "courtesy" is becoming less "common" each passing week.
