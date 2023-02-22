No amount of preaching, condemning, and applauding hateful rhetoric will change the fact that LGBTQ people are not going away. At least their opponents can be comforted with the fact that they are not demanding "extra" or "special" privileges; they simply want the same rights as everyone else.
One of those rights should be the ability to participate in or attend a community event without being subjected to ridicule.
The junior livestock show is one of the best annual events for Cherokee County, not just in terms of offering opportunities to grow responsible youngsters into exemplary adults, but because of the revenue it brings. The Daily Press staffs it every year, and in the past has been a donor. It is, in many ways, the very essence of life in a rural Oklahoma community.
But young people who have invested time and money raising animals should not be forced to endure verbal attacks on an entire group of people from a pastor who identifies as a man of God. Yet this is what happened before the weigh-in started Sunday. As one attendee put it, the man was "preaching the hellfire ramifications of homosexuality."
With many students and their families missing church services due to the competition, it's no surprise that some would welcome a religious message. But then again, several families didn't want to hear it - some because they were Christians from very different philosophical traditions, and others because they hold no religious beliefs at all. And they were offended with the assault on LGBTQ people, and the subsequent altar call that made them feel uncomfortable. More disturbing still were the shouts of "Amen!" from some zealous audience members.
If it occurred to the pastor and his adherents that a few gay or trans youth may have been showing animals, or had gay friends and family in attendance or elsewhere, they didn't seem to care how hurtful their words were. But it seems clear from the quiet complaints that the behavior was not appreciated. Would those causing the distress like it if someone else had stood up and called Jesus Christ a myth?
Various churches have, over the years, been sponsors of the junior livestock show, and they should continue that tradition. But this is not the venue for delivering oratories that could make some young people feel isolated, derided, or even in danger. Pastors are free to offer up their own version of God's intentions from their own pulpits, but they should not force others to endure it. Instead, they should invite others to join their congregations, where they may find others more open to their particular belief structure.
Even if they find it distasteful, all those involved with the livestock show - county commissioners, FFA and 4-H members and leaders, and community members in general - should make sure that in the future, these events are inclusive and welcoming to everyone. That means non-Christians, people of color, people from other states and countries, and yes, LGBTQ folks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.