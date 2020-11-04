It may be several days before an Electoral College count can put the presidential race firmly in the corner of either Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Even then, litigation may prolong the suspense – or the agony – for voters.
But for better or for worse, Oklahomans and Cherokee County residents know who will be serving them. The results must be accepted with grace – not just by those who lost and their supporters, but by the winners and their teams.
Sheriff Jason Chennault retained the position he'd held since the retirement of long-time public servant Norman Fisher. Chennault is a Democrat, but has long enjoyed widespread approval among Republicans as well. Most people consider him a thoughtful, even-tempered man who is willing to listen to other people. In a country that is rapidly becoming more divided along party lines, it's logical that Republicans would put up their own candidate: in this case, Manuel Holland, another veteran law enforcement officer. Observers were impressed with Holland's dignified demeanor after the votes were tallied. These two gentlemen ran a clean race and should be commended for that.
Another new officeholder is Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, who will serve as District 3 senator – one of three who represent parts of Cherokee County, thanks to gerrymandering. After ousting incumbent Wayne Shaw in the GOP primary, Stephens dispatched Democrat Dyllon Fite Tuesday night. Blake is another fellow who has garnered respect across party lines, mainly due to an engaging personality.
The biggest news of the night was the unseating of incumbent Democratic District 4 Oklahoma House Rep. Matt Meredith by Bob Ed Culver Jr., known by many in these parts as Ed. Culver moved back to Cherokee County a few years ago after a political career in Texas, and he will occupy the seat held by his late father, Bob Ed Culver Sr. The latter termed out as a Democratic legislator, but was beloved by everyone as a "colorful character," a label he embraced with aplomb. His son will be the first Republican to serve in that slot.
While the sheriff and Senate races were without discord, that can't be said for the House contest. The lion's share of the blame goes not to the candidates themselves, but to a handful of "supporters" with bellicose attitudes that caused stress for area residents who would prefer to get along with everyone. Reports haven't yet surfaced that any of Meredith's campaign crew have lashed out at opponents, though it undoubtedly has happened. However, a couple of those claiming allegiance to Culver have gloated on social media and used troubling language to demean their opponent's supporters, or Democrats in general.
Every candidate for office – regardless of magnanimity, sincerity, selfless motives, or willingness to cross party lines – has a few bad seeds that latch onto their bandwagons for personal gain. These miscreants don't care about the planks of the candidates or the community itself, but they are happy to use their own bitterness to lay waste to anyone deemed an enemy. They have no interest in peace or unity, only strife and division. Politicians should try to marginalize such people, since it's the only path to healing after a contentious race.
Like everywhere else in the U.S., Cherokee County has endured strife during this election cycle, mainly over the presidential race. Long-time friends have become foes; family members aren't speaking. It sounds trite to plead for harmony, but that's what we must do – whatever happens at the national level. We must overcome our grudges and work together toward a common goal: moving ahead to ensure that our little area of the world thrives, and that those who share it are successful and content.
We fully expect our elected officials – both the new and the old – to set the standard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.