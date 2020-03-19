"What can I do to help my community?"
That's the question all Cherokee County residents should be asking themselves today – and every day hereafter, as long as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
It's been a tough row to hoe to everyone, including us here at the Tahlequah Daily Press. We're producing stories from various angles at an accelerated pace, because that's our job. And for now, we're offering all stories related to COVID-19 free to online readers. Obviously, we hope folks will choose to support us by subscribing to our newspaper; the digital edition is quite reasonable. But we also know this situation is of an urgent nature, and we're doing what we can to keep everyone informed. That includes answering questions, in as timely a manner as possible, which we receive through social media, email or phone calls.
People are reacting to our coverage of this global pandemic in different ways. Most are very kind and appreciate our efforts to get information to them as quickly as possible. But there are always detractors: the ones who snarkily mention typos, who shout us down for calling them out for circulating unsubstantiated rumors, and who even lead digital crusades against us and other businesses that dare to stay open.
It's not easy to avoid the negative people and the gossip-mongers, especially on Facebook, where our followers are approaching 28,000 in number. But we work to the best of our ability to prevent them from interfering with our mission, and many readers have been good enough to help us with that. Our interest, as always, is in providing information that has been verified through credible sources, rather than giving everyone carte blanche to post their allegations indiscriminately.
We understand many people are frightened, and here's what we know (although this information could change by the time you read this): No confirmed cases of COVID-19 are yet in Cherokee County. Yes, officials are awaiting results from swabs taken at Hastings Hospital and other Cherokee Nation clinics. These have been sent off to labs elsewhere for testing; the tests are generally not being conducted on site. This is because Oklahoma has a dearth of test kits available, and we're trying to find out why. And this further explains why people who present with symptoms, but whose tests have not been completed, are being asked to self-quarantine. None of the tests so far received have showed the COVID-19 infection here.
At this writing, 44 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Oklahoma, and one man has died. It turns out he is a Cherokee citizen, but he does not live in Cherokee County. We are confident our hospitals will let us know if any positive results are received.
Many people prudently have self-quarantined, even if they present no symptoms, but because they are older or have compromised immune systems. They are likely to have great needs, and healthy community members who are willing to help those who are quarantined will be worth their weight in gold. In the weekend edition, we'll have some suggestions for you on how you can help. But in the meantime, stay home if you can; stay calm; don't use other Facebook timelines to spread panic and to attack other well-meaning people. And above all, please support are area businesses that are struggling with ways to rethink their strategies on staying open on a limited basis to customers.
We all need food and water, and unless we have the money to hoard, we're going to need at least limited access to grocery stores. We will continue to inform you on how businesses are adapting, and we ask that you go above and beyond the call to help them in any way you safely can. Our health is at stake, and so is our economy. We're all in this together, and we need to act like it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.