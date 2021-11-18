Though it might not be popular among the group of hard-core capital punishment advocates, Gov. Kevin Stitt's commutation of the death sentence of Julius Jones Thursday afternoon was the right thing to do.
Jones was convicted of killing an Edmond businessman in 1999, and received the death penalty. But for more than two decades, he's been protesting his innocence. In recent years, more and more evidence has come to light to suggest Jones, then 19, wasn't the shooter, and he may have not even been around when it happened.
Various news stories and documentaries have focused on the case, and as Jones' date of execution drew nigh, many celebrities joined the fray to ask that his sentence be changed to life without parole. That should not have been relevant; after all, celebrities are known for jumping on every bandwagon from political to medical and beyond, if it serves their purposes. What is germane to this case is the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation that Jones' sentence be commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The parole board may have seen some of the troubling evidence that suggests Jones' innocence. For one thing, his accomplice – who was sentenced after testifying against him and has now been released – purportedly bragged to other inmates that he committed the murder. He said Jones was not even around when he did it.
That's not all. The victim's sister identified the killer, and stands by her assertion today. But according to records, the killer was described as having a visible piece of hair jutting from the stocking cap. Jones' hair was cropped very close to his head. On the other hand, his confessed "accomplice" had dreadlocks, which would have fit the bill.
Stitt may have been uneasy with the particulars of the Jones case, just as were some of the pardon and parole board members. He may have bent an ear toward the high-profile individuals speaking up for Jones. Or, he may have been thinking of a quote he recently made: "At the end of the day, if you have a heartbeat, we're resolute that we should not take a life." Stitt wasn't talking about capital punishment; he was speaking about abortion, which he believes should be banned without exceptions for rape, incest, or when the mother's life is in jeopardy. Perhaps the governor has taken note that the 45 inmates on Oklahoma's death row have heartbeats – at least, unless and until the state snuffs them in the name of its 3.97 million residents.
The U.S. has long ascribed to a 1769 doctrine attributed to English jurist William Blackstone, which holds that it's better for 10 guilty people to go free, rather than a single innocent person be convicted. If those spoiling for justice in this case accept that premise, they should have no problem following the recommendation of the Pardon and Parole Board.
Plenty of armchair prosecutors are already raging on social media against Stitt, making it clear they are more about retribution than justice or penitence, since the dead cannot feel remorse. It's equally obvious the detractors don't give a whit about Jones' possible innocence. Instead, they are accusing Stitt and others of being "woke." Stitt should turn a deaf ear on those sorry excuses for human beings – who may be just as sorry, indeed, as they believe Jones to be – and stand comfortable in his decision to err on the side of caution – and life.
