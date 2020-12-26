Back in November, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 split, overruled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's restrictions on religious services aimed at tamping down the coronavirus. Then, in early December, SCOTUS made a similar ruling against a district court decision in California that imposed strict limitations on church, synagogue and mosque attendance.
Those who favor government action that's as close to a complete lockdown as possible were outraged. They know - as does everyone else with any measure of discernment - that churches are among the worst "super-spreaders" in some areas, outpaced only by bars, political rallies, and certain crowded processing plants and other places where people are employed under crowded conditions.
Everyone keeping up with current events also knows that COVID-19 cases in California and New York are rising at an alarming rate. However, Oklahomans have no room to talk. Respect for safety protocols seems to be lower here than in many other regions, and the fact that those two coastal states are far more populous - not because they have Democratic leaders - is the reason for the number of cases.
But SCOTUS rulings should not necessarily be seen as a majority nose-thumb at coronavirus protocols, nor should they necessarily be seen as a victory for Christians or President Donald Trump, who likely wouldn't darken the door of a church even if the virus weren't raging. Progressives who prefer to take things from the glass-half-full perspective might instead try to persuade themselves that some of the justices were trying to tread lightly around the First Amendment.
The high court has consistently upheld the protection of the free exercise of religion, and some would do so even in the face of a pandemic. With the New York rules, no more than 10 people could attend any one service in the higher-risk zones, masks and social distancing notwithstanding. And it wasn't just Christians who objected to the strict rule; Jews and Muslims were also taken aback - or at least, their leaders were.
The real question justices faced was whether the government - elected officials, judges or justices - could give more weight to public health than religious exercise. Since the U.S. is cutting new ground here, at least in modern history, it's understandable they would approach it with ambivalence. In his concurring opinion in the California case, Chief Justice John Roberts said government officials should not "be subject to second-guessing by an unelected federal judiciary, which lacks the background, competence and expertise to assess public health and is not accountable to the people."
That makes sense - but conservative justices were erring on the side of the unfettered practice of religion, looking specifically from a constitutional standpoint. The reason Roberts' words should be given serious weight is that he was looking for a balance. He didn't get what he wanted, but that doesn't mean the majority didn't follow the Constitution in the strictest sense.
What it does mean is that Americans, Oklahomans and Cherokee Countians can and must protect themselves and their loved ones, and use the good sense they cannot expect others to employ. Go to church if you must, but protect yourself, and be honest with those you come into contact with later. Don't be offended if they choose to avoid you.
Many area churches have found ways to accommodate vulnerable members: drive-thru services, remote viewing, video streaming. Others couldn't afford to do that, or didn't have the expertise. But those whose pastors are making them feel guilty about physical absence from the sanctuary should think about finding another congregation. That one cares more about the offering plate than he does his flock.
