It was was encouraging to learn over the past week that for the most part, local residents have embraced the city’s mask ordinance. Or they've resigned themselves to it, and are trying to be respective of those trying to enforce it.
At least, that’s the word from those who would speak on the record. The most common occurrence was not a flat-out refusal to wear a mask into a business, but rather the fact that many folks are just unaccustomed to them. They’ll start to enter an establishment, then roll their eyes as it dawns on them they’ve left this accessory in the car. And they go back to get it — usually preceded by an expletive aimed more at their own forgetfulness than the ordinance itself.
The main issue, for many, still seems to be the government mandate, rather than the efficacy of the masks. Several local Libertarians, who eschew as many government regulations as possible, are nevertheless choosing to wear the masks themselves. The vast majority of local folks believe face coverings are at least better than nothing in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19, though a few can't wear them for one reason or another. Those people generally social distance, however.
The Daily Press did hear from a few business local owners, off the record, about occasional customers who have stomped in, mask-free and hollering about their freedoms. These entrepreneurs, suffering financially through this pandemic like everyone else, would rather not lose customers by demanding they mask up.
But they should not have to do this. TDP and local officials have said it so many times that it’s becoming tiresomely redundant, but ordinance or no, private enterprises have a right to make customers and clients wear masks, along with shoes and shirts. They could refuse service to the malcontents, but they need every dime they can get these days.
Putting business owners and employees in this predicament because of personal recalcitrance over a simple piece of cloth is downright rude, and it says a great deal about the lack of community spirit being displayed by the defiant "customer." Cherokee Countians ought to be supporting our businesses in this difficult time, not trying to destroy them out of some misguided concept of liberty.
The rugged individualists are going to have to eventually acknowledge that we are all in this together. They have to stop blaming an employee or business owner for upholding an ordinance they had no role in passing. Masks are uncomfortable, but we owe it to our friends and neighbors to be civil and go on about our business, doing our part to keep our community strong, healthy and unified.
