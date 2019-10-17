As time goes by and societies learn more about science in general and what makes the human mind tick, philosophies change - and so do methods of punishment. The U.S. Supreme Court not long ago deemed it was "cruel and unusual" to execute juveniles and adults with limited mental capacities. A growing number of Americans view the death penalty itself as outmoded.
Perhaps it's time to rethink corporal punishment for children - at least, in all but the most extreme cases. There's no question some children are so unruly that teachers are left with few options. Tahlequah Public Schools was among the first in this area to eliminate corporal punishment - in other words, paddling - from its arsenal. Even earlier, parents had to give permission for the "board of education" to be deployed.
Readers' thoughts on the topic were interesting. While a few still asserted that spanking a young child is the best way to correct him, others expressed unease with the punitive measure. They weren't sure it worked, and speculated that other methods - time-outs, revocation of privileges, or a good old-fashioned "talking-to" - were more successful. Some respondents were passionate about the subject. A few skated right up to the edge of accusing corporal punishment advocates of child abuse. We wouldn't go that far. A swat on the backside of a child to get his attention doesn't qualify as abuse in most states, but it depends on the force behind the swat, and the attitude of the adult delivering it.
The question is not so much whether corporal punishment is abuse, but whether it's effective. A growing number of people say it's not. There is no question that the old saw "monkey see, monkey do" applies. Children who grow up in abusive homes tend to abuse their own children. Young people whose parents place high expectations on them, and expect them to strive to do their best, will pass that wisdom on to their offspring. Children who are bullied are sure to respond one way or another. That could be aggression toward others, sometimes using weapons, or it could mean self-harm - either physical or mental withdrawal.
On the flip side, many people haven't been exposed to children who, thanks to poor parenting, are already beyond reach. Teachers know this better than anyone. Sadly, many children don't have responsible adults looking out for their best interests. Then, teachers are expected to step in. That's wrong - just as it's wrong for a teacher to foist his or her religious views upon students.
Folks who say hitting a child teaches him it's OK to hit others aren't far off the mark, and there is more evidence to substantiate their claim than the other way around. In fact, a website poll shows many people - even those who spanked, or had been spanked themselves - agreed at least somewhat with that assessment. That was also true in a Facebook discussion, when a couple of parents admitted violent spankings they received as children seemed to exacerbate their own temptation to respond to certain stimuli with violence.
Voters in Oklahoma may never turn against corporal punishment to the degree that the state begins labeling it as abuse. But schools ought to consider following the example of TPS and setting it aside as a technique. Public humiliation and pain can cause scars that run deep, rather than correct undesirable behavior.
As for parents, if they can't do their job in disciplining their own children and refuse to let others fill the void - at some point, the state will have to intervene, whether they like it or not.
