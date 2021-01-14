It would be hard to find a better example of free enterprise at work than what happened in the wake of last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol. It also shows just how much control U.S. corporations have over the lives of Americans – and politicians in particular.
The squelching of President Trump's tweets by social media platforms was surprising enough. But then, major corporations began announcing they would at least temporarily cut off campaign contributions to politicians who had voted to overturn the Electoral College results that handed Joe Biden the presidency. Among the behemoths were Disney and Walmart, the latter of which ought to pucker the anterior orifices of several Oklahoma politicians who have profited richly from Bentonville's patronage.
The message is clear: At least for now, industry giants care more about what a majority of Americans – read: customers – think than they do the politicians who seemed to pose a threat to American democracy. The irony is that Republican politicians were the ones who wanted to keep President Trump in office, seemingly at the cost of their own reputations – and Republicans are the ones who have benefited the most from Big Business donations.
It remains to be seen how long the corporate defiance will last. Faced with candidates who seem eager to impose regulations that could threaten the bottom line, they may head off in another direction. Or, they may see an opportunity to push new conservative candidates into the field – in other words, real conservatives, rather than those who have acquiesced to the whims of Trump and thereby increased the national deficit to levels previously unimaginable.
The party of small government and fiscal responsibility seems to have lost its way, and corporate America knows it. What the rest of us can't know at this point is whether the Trump sycophants will see the light and backtrack to restore order in their party, or continue bailing water out of the reality TV tycoon's foundering vessel.
The historic second impeach of Trump this week ruffled more than a few feathers, and ultimately may further enrage the fringe element of his supporters. The justification for those who voted in favor is that conviction in the Senate would prevent Trump from capitalizing on a $1 million-a-year slush fund for travel, and would bar him from trying to get back into the White House. That matters little to his devoted fans, who unabashedly are calling for him to reign over this country permanently – because, you know, he's done so much good. A list of those accomplishments seems elusive, when the fans are questioned.
Impeachment may not help, and a Senate conviction may not be forthcoming – at least, not before the inauguration of Biden. But when major companies begin walking with their wallets, Americans ought to sit up and take notice. And so should political parties.
