Millions of Americans breathlessly followed the ongoing courtroom proceedings revolving around actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and this week, the jury rendered its verdict. Thank goodness.
Depp, the jurors said, suffered damages from Heard’s editorial in the Washington Post, but then again, Depp’s attorney did an unfair number on her. Depp’s settlement was deemed much bigger, but that’s hardly the point; both sued for considerably more than what they got.
As heated discussions continue between Depp’s fans and the much smaller cadre following Heard, those who took a dispassionate view of the ongoing saga are thinking, “What a couple of weirdos.” It’s different for the rich and famous, who have many motives for putting their personal problems on public display.
Experts on human behavior and spousal abuse, especially the sexual variety, are weighing in, and many say they are troubled by the results. Advocates for abuse survivors worry this will have a “chilling effect” – the phrase most often used – on the willingness of victims to come forward. Most who write or speak from this perspective believe Heard was physically and mentally harmed by Depp, and perhaps are dismissive of Depp’s counterclaims that his much-younger wife abused him.
It’s difficult to say how either Depp or Heard define “abuse,” but again, from the viewpoint of an average American not bedazzled by star power, Heard and Depp are both very damaged individuals whose relationship quickly turned toxic. Depp – whom his ex called an “old man” as well as a “baby" – had a better record with women in his younger days, so perhaps there was something about this particular relationship that doomed it from the start. It also seems drugs and alcohol may have played a role, as they often do in abusive relationships.
There’s another angle that isn’t being discussed, but it’s the one most interesting to journalists: the ruling that Heard did, indeed, “defame” Depp, which harmed his career. First Amendment purists might say this will have a “chilling effect” on freedom of speech, but that would suggest a grave misunderstanding of the longstanding Supreme Court interpretation of what the Framers had in mind.
It also points to what newspaper folks learn in Journalism 101: Freedom of speech isn’t absolute. This is why legitimate media are cautious and don’t print what they can’t prove. But even that doesn’t go far enough for legal constraints; information that’s accurate on its face might be actionable if it irreparably damages the subject, and its revelation serves no purpose other than titillation or humiliation, and isn't necessarily "public record" to which everyone is entitled.
From a journalistic standpoint, the Washington Post should have erred on the side of caution before it published what Heard wrote, with “ghost” help from the ACLU. Most newspapers would not have taken that chance, without several official reports backing her claims. And even then, journalists who have seen the original George Floyd police reports now understand that while those documents offer some “qualified privilege” protection for publication, there’s also an ethical question of whether publishing incomplete data is the right thing to do.
The debate will continue, but a cogent point is this: If the defamation ruling has a “chilling effect” on the outrageous lies being told by politicians about their opponents, it might serve a higher purpose than we may think.
