Whether one opposes or favors the rescinding of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, the willingness of dissenters to make their voices heard on the public square should be celebrated.
That's what happened Monday evening at Norris Park. More than 100 people marched with signs - some admittedly using off-color verbiage and images - to get the point across that it's "my body, my choice." For them, reproductive rights aren't about "killing babies," but about health care and the ability of women to make their own decisions without government interference.
This issue sparks passion in most people, and some of that manifests in negative ways. For instance, a passing man calling a young woman a "baby killer" is not only rude, it's off the mark - even if the woman in question had undergone the procedure. Also uncalled for are remarks of that nature on social media, or the insistence that people who had the courage to submit to interviews by the media "have nothing intelligent to say." Just because abortion foes object to comments of choice advocates doesn't mean "opponents" are stupid.
Anti-abortion folks need to understand that for many, abortion is not murder, so the assertion that it should be "obvious" they are upholding a criminal enterprise is anything but. In their zeal to protect the rights of zygotes, some have forgotten living, breathing people with uteruses also have rights, and they refuse to countenance any opinions other than their own. On the other hand, pro-choice advocates should at least try to understand and respect the views of their detractors, and avoid assaults on their character.
This will never be an issue where people can meet halfway in a spirit of goodwill and understanding. But we should all support the right to "peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances." If we were all on the same page philosophically, there would be no need for a First Amendment - and sadly, it seems many people would be just fine with its demise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.