Although the full effect of the Supreme Court's decision last week in McGirt v. State of Oklahoma may not unfold for several weeks, it can easily be said that the ruling was well-considered, proper, and served to confirm what most of us in Indian Country already knew: that the Five Civilized Tribes never relinquished their original claim on this land.
The majority opinion was written by Neil Gorsuch, which may have come as a surprise to some observers. Though Gorsuch has shown himself sympathetic to Indigenous issues in the past, his vote could hardly be considered "conservative" by today's rapidly evolving standards. Though it's hard to tell exactly what President Trump thinks in this matter, many of his ardent supporters have opined that his first pick for the high court betrayed them. Unfortunately, in saying that, they reveal both a streak of racism and an ignorance of historical facts.
McGirt is a Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizen convicted of sex crimes against a child - an act he didn't bother denying. His argument, rather, was based on prosecutorial jurisdiction. Since the crime was committed within the tribe's historical boundaries of a "reservation" that was never disestablished, McGirt should have been tried in federal court instead of by the state. Five of the nine justices agreed.
Some who are familiar with this case in particular - and the possible overarching consequences for jurisprudence in Eastern Oklahoma - fear a domino effect will strip away justice for Native citizens that has already been meted out in courtrooms. They also worry about the readiness of federal courts to handle a sudden influx of cases, and wonder how criminal proceedings will be handled going forward, as well as how terminology and processes will change. One of the key arguments against the ultimate decision was that the Five Tribes jurisdiction was never a "reservation," per se.
But Gorsuch and other justices were speaking in legalistic terms, rather than the way the public - and indeed, tribal members themselves - viewed what they were "given" by the government when they were forced out of their homelands onto the Trail of Tears. And the tendency of mainstream government to continue taking what it never had to begin with is what the high court aimed to halt. They declared the federal government, having made a promise to tribes, needed to keep it - and they couldn't circumvent the reality that states have no authority over sovereign nations.
It's true there are many questions on implications of the ruling that could extend past criminal proceedings in felony cases. Some have suggested there could be issues of taxation and other property rights, changes in cross-deputization rules, and even basic land claims. But the tribes don't want chaos any more than the rest of Oklahoma does, and they've already pledged to work with state and federal partners to ensure the best possible outcome for everyone concerned.
We have faith in the Native tribes - without whom this part of Oklahoma could not thrive - to lead the rest of us in both innovative and traditional ways. In this case, justice as been served.
