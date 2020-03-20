In Friday's TDP, we said that an essential question for Cherokee Countians right now, as COVID-19 is on our minds, should be: "What can I do to help my community?" With each passing day, that question becomes more critical.
On Thursday afternoon, officials – Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, State Rep. Matt Meredith, and County Commissioners Doug Hubbard, Mike Brown and Clif Hall – joined forces to implement what might be called a "partial quarantine" of this area. Closed to the public now will be, in general, any establishment where 10 or more people tend to congregate at one time: restaurants, bars, pubs, fitness centers and more. Most restaurants that don't have drive-thrus have adapted to curbside service. Many you can see on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tdpress.
Things could change, but as of Friday afternoon, residents could still get their hair done, if their stylists are open for business. Bored students, who are out of school for two weeks and very likely much longer, can go to the skatepark, or visit other parks, but the mayor hopes people will be sensible and avoid areas where there are more than 10 people already, lest other more restrictive action be taken. No one wants to have law enforcement officers fanning out to ensure compliance, so the hope is that residents will exercise common sense.
Grocery stores remain open, but managers and owners are pleading for customers' patience. They may run out of items and be awaiting a restock. Hours have changed in most cases, which we've reported elsewhere, but a quick phone call can answer questions. Some other shops – for clothing, shipping, and specialty items – also remain open, though often with limited hours, and limited numbers of customers at any one time. Many are struggling to survive, and they will need all our support once this crisis is over.
The courthouse will be on lockdown next week. Schools will remain closed. The State Capitol will also be shuttered, as will be most other government offices. Northeastern State University will reopen its campus Monday, but it should be noted that it's been closed for spring break. Many students need to return because they have nowhere else to go. The same is true for "essential" employees, such as who must be available to maintain buildings and other infrastructure. Classes will be conducted online through the first week of April, however, and many precautions are being taken. This policy is being enacted by all public universities across the state.
The public reaction to Thursday's announcement has been mixed. A few think the community should be shut down altogether, and that every business should be shuttered except hospitals. Others are angry that even these steps have been taken, and would prefer the public be allowed unfettered access to all businesses. The usual reason cited: "personal liberty." There's an old saying that one man's liberty stops at the end of the other man's nose, and it's quite appropriate. While officials have taken steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, they cannot shutter every building. People need food, and some are unable to cook their own meals. Law enforcement officials must remain on duty, especially since some nefarious folks might take advantage of the situation. Medical personnel must also remain at work, as must others who provide essential services. We at TDP count ourselves among that number.
Our plea is that all of us calm down, accept the dictates, and do the best we can to weather the storm. Let's spend time reading books, listening to music, or playing box games with our kids. Don't get out and about unless you absolutely need to, and if you do, see if you can pick up some items for a neighbor who might be self-quarantined due to age or an autoimmune disease. Don't go to the doctor or a hospital without calling first so your need can be assessed. Call your friends and have a conversation. Share your thoughts on social media, but at the same time, avoid the toxic individuals who spread rumors and panic. Above all, try to respect the actions our area leaders have taken to protect us all. They have no reason for engaging in reckless behavior, and they're doing what they must, given the circumstances. And support our local businesses however you can. In the coming days, we'll tell you a few ways you can do that.
We're all in this together. We need to unify instead of tearing one another apart.
