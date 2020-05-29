Most local residents know a fib when they hear it. Consumers of news, regardless of feelings about President Trump, understand the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be laid at the feet of former President Obama.
Yet that is what some continue to insist, despite reams of evidence to the contrary. Either that, or they claim neither Trump nor anyone else in his circle deflected blame. And that's not true. Here's what Trump said, regarding the removal of regulations such as the one put in place by Obama after the H1D1 epidemic: "...the never-ending growth of red tape in America has come to a sudden, screeching, and beautiful halt."
From the moment Trump took office, his team began to dismantle regulations. In many cases, they were correct to do so. Few would deny many ridiculous rules are in place, ostensibly to save us from ourselves. But policies enacted to stop pandemics that take lives, eliminate jobs and destroy economies are not like mandating labels on bleach bottles, Tide Pod boxes or antifreeze that scream, "Do Not Drink; potentially fatal." Nor are health policies as unnecesarry as warnings on curling irons, stoves and cups of coffee that trumpet: "Danger: Hot! Will Cause Burns!"
The Obama regime was trying to prevent nightmares like H1N1 from recurring by requiring the health care industry to ready itself for a possible infectious disease plague, like we have with COVID-19. This is a matter of federal record, studied by NPR, BBC, and a number of reputable fact-check organizations. Also a matter of federal record is the removal of this regulation by the Trump administration. Had the rule taken effect, every hospital, nursing home and other medical facility would have a plan to ensure an adequate supply of respirators, PPE, beds, and so on. The policy was important because voluntary guidelines aimed at stopping airborne pathogens were being ignored. The plan was developed by scientists, doctors, and regulatory agencies, along with medical facilities that had to adopt the standards. The Trump team stripped the infectious disease rule as part of its agenda to take a bite out of bureaucracy. Again, the impulse may have been correct, but this item was the wrong "red tape" to target. And to now blame Obama for the pandemic, a dearth of PPE, lack of scientific data, or any aspect of COVID-19 is not just ludicrous; it's a bold-faced lie. The former president is not out there making accusatory tweets against his successor; why is Trump doing it against Obama?
COVID-19 marks another case of humans not learning from their mistakes. Medical facilities are going through the trauma they faced with H1N1- but this time, it's worse. More than 43,000 health care workers have been infected, many while caring for patients in facilities where PPE was being rationed. Many have died. And yet the battle continues. The House tried to pass a bill this month that would set emergency rules before a second wave hits, but the Senate blocked it. The administration insisted there are enough rules to protect health care workers, but the numbers belie that. The proposal may be too restrictive, since the hospital industry opposes it. But something needs to be done.
Americans can disagree on regulations prudent in a society built on personal and collective liberty. But they should not spread falsehoods through puppet shills in biased media sources. Whether too much or too little, the previous regime did try to put regulations in place to avert a crisis. Trump and those among his supporters who blame Obama - willfully or out of naivete - need to be called out for their aversion to the facts.
