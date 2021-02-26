As the old saying goes, "The good Lord helps those who help themselves." And one thing is for certain: When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination, no one is going to bring loaves and fishes to the doors of those waiting their turn.
Based on the number of inquiries the Tahlequah Daily Press has been taking about vaccination scheduling, it's clear many Oklahomans don't understand the process. That's not surprising, given the fact that it's been years since Legislature, as a body, has given a fig about public health. Most of them are too obsessed with passing legislation forcing 10-year-old rape victims to give birth, and protecting the craven or the evil who mow down peaceful protesters.
With a painful leadership vacuum among elected officials at the statehouse, Oklahomans are forced to rely on the Oklahoma State Department of Health – which, once again thanks to the Legislature, has been cut to the bone. OSDH staffers are doing their level best to get everyone inoculated, but they can only do so much with what they have to work with.
Anyone who really wants a vaccination – as opposed to someone who simply wants to gripe about the inability to get one – must start by signing up at the OSDH portal, at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. This is the most important first step. You'll be required to input your birthdate and answer health-related questions designed to determine what eligibility phase to place you in. Currently, the state of Oklahoma is working at Phase 2, whereas the Cherokee Nation and other tribes are operating at Phase 3 and beyond. There's no question tribes are better able to disseminate, so anyone who works for one – although not a tribal member – should inquire about the possibility of being inoculated as an employee. Many tribes are also vaccinating family members.
Once you are eligible for vaccination, the OSDH will notify you by email and you can begin looking for a place to schedule. Because of the recent weather event, the clinics got way behind, so there was a backlog. That forced many area resident desperate for a vaccination to travel 100 miles or more. But far more doses are now becoming available. Yes, it's still somewhat of a lottery, but with a little determination – and some help from other resources – you can get there. Try signing up for alerts at https://vaccine-alerts.com, and at www.facebook.com/groups/vaccinateok2021/?ref=share. Those on Twitter can try twitter.com/VaccineAlertsOK?s=09.
Many people in Oklahoma still don't have internet access, and apparently it's too much to hope for that the one-trick ponies at the statehouse will address that problem. Those who don't will have to call 211, but they can expect considerable delays in scheduling.
As far as second doses, many area residents already have those. Anyone who got a first dose was handed a card with the expected date of their second round. They will have to follow up on that, although most people do get emails from their local health department when it's time. And Cherokee County's health department, now as always, is very helpful, informative, and proactive, for those fortunate enough to get their shots there.
No one's going to do it for us, so we all have to do our best to help ourselves, and our loved ones, sign up and get vaccinated. Start today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.