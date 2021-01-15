It should now be obvious that members of Congress consider themselves part of a privileged subset that doesn’t have to follow the same set of rules as the general public.
About a dozen of them squawked when metal detectors were installed at the U.S. Capitol after last week’s attempted takeover of the building by ruffians whipped into a frenzy by the president's rhetoric.
It’s fair to question the wisdom of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in installing metal detectors without consulting her colleagues. Unilateral decisions like that one can only increase tension between Republicans and Democrats in a body peopled with some of the same ruffians who attacked the Capitol.
But her heavy-handed tactic did reveal the disdain many representatives have for us commoners. About a dozen of them, presumably packing heat, simply walked around the metal detectors. A few screamed obscenities at Capitol Police, and Markwayne Mullin, our own District 2 congressman, asserted that his constitutional rights were being violated.
Mullin and other like-minded lawmakers – especially the belligerent ones, left and right – may need a refresher course in the Constitution. The late, great constitutional purist Justice Antonin Scalia acknowledged the Second Amendment right isn't absolute and doesn’t preclude implementation of certain regulations. The rootin’, tootin’ cowboys in Congress can't possibly know more about the law than Scalia.
Perhaps some of the beleaguered Capitol Police whom uppity legislators mistreated for merely doing their jobs should be asked whether they would mind if the rest of us carried guns into their sanctuary. Someone should ask why they have no problem forcing the rest of us – and presumably acquiescing themselves – through metal detectors at airports, amusement parks, and other businesses and institutions.
What can they be thinking? They’re not taking pop guns into sandboxes here. This is the seat of our national government, and perhaps one of those places where the regulations to which Scalia alluded are needed. That’s especially true now that reports have come to light that a few members of Congress took on a Capitol tour a few of the people who would later become insurgents. And panic buttons in certain congressional offices were mysteriously ripped out before Wednesday’s event. The protest might have gotten more out of hand than its more peaceable participants thought it would, but at least for a few, the attack was carefully orchestrated in advance.
Pelosi’s intent to implement a rule to fine members of Congress for refusing to submit to metal detectors – $5,000 for the first offense, and $10,000 for the second – may seem like just desserts, and the overpaid, arrogant miscreants can afford it, thanks to the generosity of the U.S. taxpayers. But as Thomas Massie, R-Ky., argued, such fines might violate the 27th Amendment: “No law, varying the compensation for the services of the senators and representatives, shall take effect, until an election of Representatives shall have intervened.”
Pelosi should bring the matter of metal detectors to a vote. Then the other members of Congress would know which of their colleagues to be leery of, and the rest of us could be clear on which of our public servants believe themselves part of a monarchy, rather than democratically elected officials.
We need to be ready, though, because if those who favor metal detectors win the vote, their opponents will simply say – as their leader did – that the vote was rigged and fraudulent. These days, that's the modus operandi for most losers.
