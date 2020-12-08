Melissa Crabtree did the prudent thing by stepping away from her impending appointment by Gov. Kevin Stitt – if for no other reason than she's not qualified to serve on the Oklahoma State Board of Education.
Crabtree initially got the nod after Stitt abruptly kicked to the curb another board member, Kurt Bollenbach. There's no plausible reason for Stitt's getting rid of a man he himself appointed. Bollenbach is educated; he has a degree in business administration from The University of Oklahoma, and is an attorney. He's is in the right industry; he's managing director of Teocalli Exploration LLC. He served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps. He's married with three kids.
So what's the problem? Apparently Bollenbach favors a mask mandate, at least in public schools. His voicing an opinion about holding schools accountable was apparently the last straw. The nerve of him!
But no worries; Stitt had Crabtree at the ready. Her qualifications? She's the founder of Enid Freedom Fighters, a noisy group of anti-maskers that has specialized in putting burrs under the saddles of Enid City Council members over its mask mandate. She was a teacher for four years – in Tennessee, in some reports. She has no leadership experience, but she's a "loving, home-schooling mom" of a couple of teenagers.
Crabtree has the mom thing going for her, as do countless Oklahoma women. Due to the pandemic, most Okie moms also have at least a modicum of home-schooling experience under their belts. But most of those moms are more interested in helping their kids keep up with their studies than pushing a bevy of conspiracy theories, promoting anti-vaxxer campaigns, and insulting earnest officials who are trying to protect their constituents the best way they know how. And most of them don't have zero involvement in Oklahoma's public schools, which is another aspect of Crabtree's resume.
Apparently, a great many Oklahomans, both Republican and Democrat, saw Crabtree's nomination as a problem. It should also be considered an insult to State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, and the legions of public educators, administrators and patrons of public education in Oklahoma – a state that constitutionally guarantees every single child a free education. Whether Crabtree is aware of this is anybody's guess, but even a number of pastors sounded the alarm about her credentials – or lack thereof.
We understand that Gov. Stitt hates the idea of a mask mandate, and we understand why. We can even respect that opinion, though claims by some associated with him that such a mandate is "unconstitutional" are grossly inaccurate. But just because Stitt doesn't believe the science doesn't mean he should thumb his nose at our children.
Early on in the pandemic, Stitt said he'd leave it up to cities as to whether to implement mask ordinances. Some did; some didn't. But he cannot now punish people who believe in their efficacy – or whose chief concern is the safety of our children – by trying to score brownie points with the rabid right. Neither should his foes be kowtowing to the rabid left.
It's about time we took the politics out of the pandemic, and if elected officials can't find it within themselves to do that, voters need to remember it in 2022.
