2019 has been one for the books. There have been more mass shootings, and the political chasm separating friends and families has continued to widen. Social media is fraught with "fake news," and despite complete agreement among all U.S. intelligent agencies, some politicians continue to insist that Russia didn't interfere in the 2016 elections.
America is polarized more than ever, with no end in sight. Well-meaning people on both sides of the aisle, and in between, have been brainwashed, bullied, back-stabbed and forced into corners that would have been unthinkable in the last millennium. It should be a source of real sadness for Americans that families have been rent in two by the existence and behavior of the "public servants" inside the Beltway.
The angst has been a long time in coming. We've said before that after 9/11, Americans seemed to lose their collective confidence, and before long, the bickering began in earnest. No doubt this was met with delight from enemies of the U.S. And yes, Russia should still be considered among that number. Vladimir Putin is a shrewd man with almost unlimited resources at his fingertips, and his thinking is far more intelligent and long-term than that of most American politicians. His unbridled ambition, coupled with those other traits, makes him a real danger.
But there are times these depressing aspects of our collective consciousness should be set aside – and this is one of them. Whether you are a Christian, or an adherent of some other faith or none at all, this time of year has traditionally been one of warmth and understanding, of wishes for peace and goodwill among all humankind, of gift-giving and sharing, and of love.
This is a good time to set aside our differences – which in this day and age are primarily political. It's a time to try, no matter how difficult, to see things from another person's point of view. You may not agree, but you can listen with respect, and you can consider there's always a chance you are wrong, and the other person is right.
Allowing politicians – or the admiration of them – to destroy friendships or family relationships is simply wrong. Calling a cousin a "libtard" on social media is not the act of a loving human being. Shunning people just because they are different is not what Christ – or any other sage, legitimate religious leader or prophet – would have done.
Even if you're not a Christian – but especially if you claim to be one but are motivated by feelings of hate and judgment – take time this Christmas to read the four Gospels. Or if time doesn't permit, read Matthew. Many Christians seem to have forgotten the underlying message of the Christmas story. And those who aren't familiar with it might be surprised.
Jesus hung out with tax collectors, women of ill repute, and people with "demons" – what today might be called serious mental illnesses. There's no question that he would have welcomed, with open arms, LGBTQ persons; frightened teenage girls who have had abortions; people addicted to narcotics or alcohol; and people of all political persuasions. The only people he seemed to condemn were political and religious leaders who put their interests above those of society, and the wealthy who let greed consume them.
Let's all use this time for some quiet reflection, and to reach across boundaries to mend fences with someone with whom we've quarreled. It could make all the difference.
We at Tahlequah Daily Press wish everyone a Merry Christmas, a happy holiday season, and a joyous New Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.