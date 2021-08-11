It took longer than it should have, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo finally called it quits. He did the right thing, although it won't make up for the allegations leveled against him.
Plenty of eyerolls and murmurs of "What's the big deal?" have run through the U.S. population since the "Me Too" movement wended its way across the country. Sexual harassment was never OK, but unfortunately, society tended to look the other way when men got a little handsy with women in their orbits. Even hugging, depending upon the circumstances, could be deemed harassment – and in Cuomo's case, it was just that.
An investigation by the New York attorney general revealed Cuomo had harassed at least 11 women. And if history has any bearing on this case, for every victim who came forward, there are probably four or five more, at least, who were too ashamed to go public. Or too afraid. But it's safe to say that the ball was rolling on an impeachment proceeding, so Cuomo chose to get out while the getting was good.
Cuomo probably felt betrayed that other members of the Democratic Party – most notably, President Biden – called on him to step down. But even if they felt the governor was otherwise doing a good job, they could not shrug off the dozens of allegations. After all, Democrats claim to champion women's causes, and want to be seen on the front lines of opposing this unacceptable behavior. They had no choice.
The same was true when Sen. Al Franken was forced out of Congress – again, by members of his own party. Observers might even say Franken's actions, while lewd and rude, aren't as extensive and chronic as Cuomo's. But Franken didn't stubbornly try to hang onto power as long as Cuomo did.
And power is what it's all about. All people should be disgusted by the attitude that just because someone holds a high office, or is wealthy, or has any other advantage over his potential victims, he can get away smoothly with his crimes. And as women ascend to positions of power, the same will hold true for them.
The Cuomo family is nothing less than a dynasty in New York. They've widely been held as effective leaders, and Andrew was deemed on the forefront of infrastructure and voting rights. It's a shame that all his achievements will be diminished because he couldn't keep his hands to himself, but that's as it should be. Perhaps other men tempted to fall into the same pattern will think twice.
Others are still out there, accused of inappropriate behavior. Several are Republicans, and unless it's been done in private, none of them seem to be the target of calls to step down by their own party. Let's hope all party leaders take it upon themselves to denounce the "chasing around the desk" that was for far too long part and parcel of politics.
