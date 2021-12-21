Many in the traditional media sector thought when Brian Williams got caught, it would be the last time anyone of his status would spin yarns to make themselves look like heroes. But as famed comedian Marty Feldman famously said as Igor in "Young Frankenstein," one of Mel Brooks' best movies: "Well, they were wrong, then, weren't they?"
Back in 2015, Williams – who was anchor and managing editor for NBC Nightly News – got suspended for "misrepresent[ing] events which occurred while he was covering the Iraq War in 2003." In fact, it might be more accurate to say he outright lied. A few months later, he was moved to the breaking news anchor slot for MSNBC, then in 2016 started hosting the political news show The 11th Hour with Brian Williams. And just last month, he announced he'd be leaving the network. In between, he managed to redeem himself somewhat.
But others in the trade didn't learn from Williams' mistake, or the humble pie he had to eat afterward. Comes now Chris Cuomo, brother of the (apparently) lecherous former New York City Mayor Andrew Cuomo, and casually throws a distinguished career into the garbage. In doing so, he committed one of the cardinal sins of journalists: He confused personal and public concerns, and then, he lied about it.
On Dec. 4, after "further evaluation," CNN sacked Chris Cuomo. A review involving a law firm determined Chris had crossed a hard line and tried to help Andrew rehabilitate his image after many women came forward to say the former governor sexually harassed them. In fact, Chris was evidently an "unpaid aide" to Andrew, and as such, he tried to parlay his media connections into an engine to prep Andrew's team as more accusers came forward. Text message revealed the extent of Chris' work for his brother, which included attempts to gather information on women who had the temerity to reveal what Andrew did to them.
Many of Chris Cuomo's former co-workers expressed disgust at this behavior, as well they should. After putting himself forward as a stand-up guy, and one who took seriously the norms long established for what the Constitution generically referred to as "the press," he has now shown himself willing to roll in the gutter with others in the public eye like Bill O'Reilly. That man, everyone will recall, was accused of improper behavior by a number of women, before Fox finally kicked him to the curb. O'Reilly, though, was more of an incendiary talking head, whereas Chris Cuomo was put forth as an actual journalist. And he may have done more than just try to redeem his brother; allegations of misconduct have also surfaced from Chris' past.
Colleague Anderson Cooper, who hasn't soiled his journalistic coattails, called Chris Cuomo a friend, and said he felt terrible for him, but: "Journalists have strict ethics and strict rules that we are to abide by, and if you don't abide by them, there are repercussions." Dang straight, there are – and there should be.
Chris Cuomo needs to find another career, and it shouldn't be anywhere close to journalism. Perhaps he can write a book about his family woes. Or better yet, he can pen a tome explaining how talking heads can let power go to those same heads, and cost them their journalistic creds.
As watchdogs and members of the Fourth Estate, journalists are meant to hold to the fire the feet of leaders. Those watchdogs must be held to a higher standard than any politician could ever hope to reach.
