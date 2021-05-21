Journalists and pundits have to play by the same rules as everyone else. Otherwise, they’ll lapse into an ethical breach from which they may never recover.
That’s why it’s disappointing to learn that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo took part in phone discussions with employees of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to handle sexual harassment allegations against the latter. A question comes to mind: “How could he be so stupid?” Most journalists – and informants, for that matter – understand if more than two people are privy to a conversation, it’s likely one will let the cat out of the bag.
On Thursday, CNN called Cuomo’s involvement in the strategy sessions as “inappropriate,” as well it should. To the surprise of no one with a lick of sense, a story in The Washington Post outed the newsman as among those in talks with aides and advisers of his older brother. Chris told Andrew to “remain defiant” and to refuse to resign, although several women have accused him of inappropriate behavior. When he opened his show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” on Thursday evening, Chris Cuomo referred to his participation as “a mistake,” adding: “I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intend for that, and I am sorry for that.”
At least Chris Cuomo never covered the allegations for the network – which would have been an inexcusable conflict of interest. Nor did he lie about his daring deeds in service of his profession, as did Brian Williams – who still managed to hang onto his career. And it’s logical to assume the anchor would, as was stated, act as a “sounding board” for the governor. But common sense suggests the “listening” would be in private, one on one. Sitting in on conference calls with several people calls into question his judgment. Cuomo knows journalists often get earth-shattering news through leaks; did he really believe no one would leak a juicy story about him?
What will happen to Andrew is anybody’s guess. Most state Democratic lawmakers have called on him to resign, and that’s commendable in a way, but ironic, since Republicans today tend to stand behind high-profile representatives accused of far worse. A good case in point is Florida’s Matt Gaetz; who in their right mind would stick up for that guy, after pretty solid evidence emerged about his dalliances with very young ladies?
The hypocrisy that can be applied to Andrew Cuomo’s situation fits Chris’ as well. If what he did was inappropriate, so are the actions of Fox News “pundits” Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, who boldly admit to having advised Donald Trump. Just because neither of them are kin to the former president doesn’t make it any better, nor does Hannity’s flippant comment that “I never claimed to be a journalist.” Not in words, maybe, but certainly in actions.
Ethical standards are more important than ever for the Fourth Estate. Journalists are rightfully annoyed when the subject of a potentially controversial story – or a public relations or assistant – tries to get them to suppress a story or try to spin it. Those people, regardless of how they perceive their “protector” roles, have crossed a line by attempting to tamper, because they’re asking journalists to set aside their own ethics. When a journalist shrugs off his ethics to become part of an evolving story, he, too, is tampering – and in this case, fruitlessly.
The genie isn’t going back into the bottle anytime soon, and now, there are two lamps to contend with.
