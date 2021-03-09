Most women, reading about the expanding number of allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for making unwanted sexual advances, respond with wrinkled noses and one mumbled word: "Yuck."
They are right to feel this way. The days of tolerating this type of conduct by men – but also by a growing number of women power-brokers – should be well behind us. In some ways, the situation is improving, but unfortunately, it all depends on how zealously fans of the accused wrongdoer defend him or her.
Public record bears out the fact that party politics is woven through the tapestry of unwelcome behavior, and research backs up that assertion. Democrats tend to rail against sexual misconduct loudly and indignantly – think #metoo and "snowflake" labels – and demand resignations and even restitution, no matter which party the perp belongs to. Harvey Weinstein didn't get a pass, at least not from the public, and former Sen. Al Franken, whose activities pale in comparison to Weinstein's, kicked himself to the curb before anyone else got a chance.
High-level Republicans make a lot of noise about Democratic perverts, but aren't quite as quick to condemn their own. Perhaps they don't believe the allegations against Bill O'Reilly or Roy Moore, or have convinced themselves Jim Jordan really didn't turn his back on credible allegations of sexual assault against a medical professional while at Ohio State. They surely didn't buy Anita Hill's stories about Clarence Thomas, but the fact that the long-time Supreme Court justice even had to face the pointing finger has made both him and his wife bitter and skeptical.
In a perfect, or at least better world, conservatives would nod with approval when Democrats turn on one of their own, like all high-level party members are now doing to Cuomo. Instead, conservatives flip that anger on its head, and accuse "liberals" – the usual Cuomo backers – of some ulterior motive. Fellow Democrats couldn't possibly mean it, and if they did, aren't they traitors for turning on one of their own?
That tendency can be seen even at the community level. Several days ago, the Daily Press posted a story about Cuomo's clumsy gropings and rude queries, and one commenter – later learned to be a troll – tore into the newspaper because "there's no way a liberal rag like yours would go after Cuomo." He then proceeded to speculate on reasons TDP might be pushing Cuomo into a negative spotlight, either involving an exchange of cash or the very thing Cuomo seems to be most interested in. It didn't occur to the detractor that the story about Cuomo is bonafide news, and must be reported as such.
What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander, and while high-profile Democrats are hypocritical in other ways, this isn't one of them. They're after Cuomo's head, and he ought to let them have it, or he'll get primaried – and he'll deserve it. Maybe someday, the rich and powerful will learn how to avoid cooking their own gooses. Or maybe not, because as the most famous of those accused once said, "When you're a star, they let you do it." If there are no consequences, this appears to be true.
