There might be a good reason for the Oklahoma Senate's continued rejection of Rep. Josh West's data privacy bill, but if that's the case, no one has heard it.
West, a Grove Republican, has floated similar legislation for the past two years, and while it passed the House with a significant majority, it didn't even get hearings in the Senate. If third time's the charm, House Bill 1030 would, as a press release from the House put it, "require consumer consent before personal data collected could be shared by major technology companies operating in the state."
So what's the problem? An astute observer can only conclude that a battery of lobbyists for big tech firms has descended upon Senate leaders, wining and dining and offering manicures, pedicures and hot stone massages.
West - not to be confused with that one who's trying to outlaw whole groups of people - had this to say about his measure: "Big tech is able to collect data on all of us down to the minutest detail. They then turn around and profit off of the sale of that data, which is used to market us at best and socially engineer us at worst."
We don't know about the social engineering aspect of it, but West is certainly correct about the profit. Anyone who's spent even a few minutes on social media can see a good example of what he's talking about. Click on a blurb for a cute pair of boots, and "shoe companies" - loosely phrased - will batten upon the hapless victims each time they log in. And you can block the ads, but moments later, the same product pops back up under another weird name, usually with tons of consonants - XJXdemjo shoes, or something like it.
West's measures would force corporations to let consumers know what data they're collecting and how it's being used, and that seems an innocuous enough demand. And small mom-and-pop operations get a break; this only applies to businesses with an annual gross revenue of more than $15 million; share personal information of 50,000 or more customers; or get 25% of their revenue from selling personal data. And mom-and-pop outfits aren't really known for trying to scam online buyers.
It's perhaps to be expected that legislators who want to take a salacious peek into Oklahomans' bedrooms would balk at passing a bill aimed at securing a data curtain for the usual targets of their ire. But constituents need to sit up and take notice. This bill would be a good start, but it still won't protect something we've taken for granted for a long time: our privacy.
