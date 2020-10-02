At least at the local level, the consensus about last Tuesday night's debate between President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden is that while the claim of a winner depends on which side the observer favors, there was a big loser: the American people.
Long gone are the days when voters could tune in to debates and get honest answers to legitimate questions. Many statements uttered last week were outright lies, easily refuted. Perhaps more disturbing than the prevaricating was the tone, the overriding of the moderator, and the absolute rejection of decorum.
Americans deserve better. We should not have to sit back in horror and watch as our so-called leaders embarrass themselves on the world stage. In fact, despite claims from certain quarters about sky-high ratings, many of us did not watch - and a number who tried to do so turned away in disgust after a few minutes.
The national psyche has been damaged by the bad behavior of our politicians, and no one with the moral authority to stop it seems to have the intestinal fortitude to do so. The stress and depression ailing many Americans is leading to health concerns that go well beyond COVID-19. Many who don't die from the virus may succumb to an illness related to psychological issues, including by their own hands. Mental health professionals have been sounding the alarm for some time, but a large swatch of the American public refuses to believe it.
The charges of indifference, frustration, anger and extremism apply to people in both camps, though the source of a good portion of the escalation should be obvious to anyone paying attention. It would be tempting to say "all" camps, except only two seem to matter. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen has been shut out of the debates, and if anyone among the powers that be were asked why, the answer might be that she doesn't stand a chance. Jorgensen's odds of being sworn in are irrelevant, however. What she might have to say would at least familiarize voters with the Libertarian Party's planks, and allow viewers to make informed decisions about that group. It would also eliminate the phrase "the lesser of two evils" from the American lexicon.
Neither the outcome of the election nor the best choice might be clear to many of us, but most Americans would surely agree that if the debates continue in their current format - or more aptly, the lack thereof - they are of little value to voters. Suggestions have been made that would limit response time, and allow moderators to switch off the mic of a participant who refuses to follow the rules. Any candidate, at any level, who would reject attempts at civility and fairness may not be worth listening to in the first place.
Of course, the revelation Friday morning that the president and first lady have tested positive for COVID-19 could render plans for future debates moot. In the hearts of many Americans, that might not be such a bad thing. In the meantime, though, the Trumps and all others infected with this virus should be wished a speedy recovery. Those who claim COVID-19 is a hoax just got proved wrong, in the starkest way possible - and they need to cease and desist.
