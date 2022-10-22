President Biden isn't too popular in these parts, even if Democratic voters still outnumber Republicans - just barely. But Biden, like almost every other leader before him, has made few very positive moves, even if his detractors won't admit it.
One decision that should be extremely popular in Cherokee County - which has become a central hub for marijuana production and sales - is his pardoning of all federal marijuana possession charges. But as other members of the media have ironically observed, a handful of marijuana advocates refuse to give him credit for it, although they'll certainly take advantage of it.
These are some of the same folks who wailed about the "pandemic money" being distributed, but had their hands out, grasping for their fair share. They're some of the same folks who forget that two rounds of allocations came out during President Trump's tenure. At the top of the list are a couple of politicians rapidly on their way to being part of the billionaire class, and will continue doing so with the blessing of voters who can't seem to see the forest for the trees. And those voters, conservative though they may be, like their smoke.
But no matter, no matter. Most reasonable people can agree that, whoever gets credit for it, decriminalizing marijuana and removing the felony stigma for mere possession is a step forward, and one that's long overdue. Thanks to President Ronald Reagan's ill-advised "war on drugs," which went too far overboard, the "pot parade" has been marching along American streets for far too long. When taking a toke can destroy someone's future, it's time to call it quits on the persecution.
The permanent stigma isn't the only problem. Many people have attested that cannabis can stave off seizures of epileptics and calm those with ADHD, helping them focus. Not everyone is plagued with the munchies or paranoia, and not everyone uses cannabis to get stoned. It's hard to argue with statistics.
It's also hard to argue with the fact that when it comes to drug abuse, there are far more dangerous substances than "loco weed." From an impersonal standpoint, it's difficult to justify the legal pursuit of cannabis users when so many are addicted to fentanyl or heroin. The sudden inaccessibility of oxycodone for even legitimate reasons has created a whole new class of junkies, and many of them eventually become desperate and dangerous. How many "stoners" can we say that about?
It would be nice if states would follow Biden's federal example and begin the process of refocusing resources on drugs that are actually dangerous, rather than marijuana. The irony that far more dangerous substances - namely alcohol and tobacco - are far more dangerous, yet far more socially acceptable, shouldn't be lost on any thinking person.
This is a question voters should put to all political candidates, and they should not allow them to worm out of giving honest answers. The time for frankness and honesty is long overdue.
