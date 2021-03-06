In response to grumbling that he wasn't doing the U.S. Postal Service any favors, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy retorted that he planned to be around for a long time: "Get used to me."
That's too bad, because if DeJoy is around much longer, the USPS won't be. And that will be a devastating loss not only to millions of American workers, but to those who rely on the USPS to deliver mail. In other words, all of us.
DeJoy, like the man who appointed him, hasn't done the USPS any favors. As of October, on-time delivery fell by a staggering 86 percent nationally. Christmas gifts went missing under the tree, bills that didn't arrive spawned late fees, and morale among employees is at an all-time low. Yet no one wants to speak out against DeJoy. Employees know that to criticize him could endanger their jobs. The risk is also considerable for the newspaper industry, which increasingly relies on the USPS to deliver its print product. The reticence is reminiscent of the fear politicians have of speaking out against former President Trump. However, elected officials are terrified they'll be primaried by Trump's base; DeJoy could render the USPS obsolete, thereby changing the entire complexion of this country.
It's fair to wonder about DeJoy's motives. He had millions invested in delivery firms and contractors competing with the USPS, so he stands to reap a windfall if the USPS could be scrapped and parts sold for profit. Then there was his disassembling of mail-sorting machines in the runup to the 2020 election. Was he trying to help the man who put him into his cushy office by waylaying legitimate mail-in ballots?
The House Oversight Committee couldn't get any answers. DeJoy fended them off with double-speak about "unachievable hurdles," aligning to the new economy," and "better operational management." And he's planning to do that through reduced quality of service and increased postage rates? This makes no sense to the average person, nor does the fact that he keeps stalling the release of his promised plan of action. From the outside, he seems to be meddling with a chunk of the workforce that has historically been a key path to the middle class for many Americans, 27 percent of them Black. Despite decent pay and good benefits, turnover is increasing.
Average Americans are tiring of partisan tycoons - for either party - being placed into positions because they donated a fortune to a politician's campaign. That's how DeJoy got picked; he was a deputy finance chair for the Republican National Convention, along with Michael Cohen - we needn't explain who that is. He was also finance chair for the 2020 RNC. He made his fortune through a logistics company called New Breed, and he was accused of enacting a straw donor scheme that reimbursed employees for political contributions. Although donations were made to both Republicans and Democrats, that hardly negates the problem, and although DeJoy denied it, some officials believe he lied to the oversight committee about it.
DeJoy is correct that the USPS needs an overhaul; any behemoth bureaucracy does. But it's far from certain he's the man for the job. Wealth shouldn't be a qualifier for a job, and anyone who doubts it need look no further than former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Although DeJoy reminded the committee he was selected by a bipartisan board of governors - "I would really appreciate if you would get that straight" - that's not the whole story. He can make that claim all he wants, but it's not exactly true - and many other people wish he would get that straight. And a growing number of people would really appreciate it if he would step down.
