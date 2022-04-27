Most people who keep up with current events - especially if they are advocates against sexual assault - will remember the repugnant case of Brock Turner. He's the creep who assaulted an unconscious woman on the Stanford University campus when he was 19, back in 2015. It was an outrageous case of injustice, and even if this maladaptive young man didn't pay the price, someone did.
Turner was convicted of assault with intent to rape an intoxicated woman, sexually penetrating an intoxicated person with a foreign object, and sexually penetrating an unconscious person with a foreign object. For that, he was rewarded with six months in jail and three years of probation, but was released after serving half his sentence for "good behavior." At least he's permanently registered as a sex offender, but that's hardly the point.
Turner's father was quoted as saying the sentence was a "steep price to pay for 20 minutes of action out of [Turner's] 20-plus years of life." It's hard to find words to adequately describe this piece of vermin who sired the rapist, but suffice it to say with that kind of example to follow, the kid didn't stand a chance of being a decent human being. Not that he deserves anyone's pity, nor does Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky, who was recalled by voters in 2018 for giving the rapist a pat on the back.
The Turner case wasn't the impetus for Denim Day, but it's a prime example of why such events are needed: to shine a bright spotlight on the twin issues of domestic violence and sexual assault. It came about after the Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction in 1992 when justices learned the victim had been wearing tight-fitting jeans at the time. The court argued the woman must have helped the rapist remove the jeans, and justices were convinced that implied consent. This became known as the "jeans alibi," and like the "Twinkie defense," it holds no more water than a sieve. The women in Parliament agreed, and they wore jeans to work the next day in solidarity with the victim. The court did change its ruling and the perpetrator was convicted of rape.
Laura Kuester, executive director of Help In Crisis, deals with victims every day. And on April 27, she led the charge for Denim Day, when advocates wore denim jeans and jackets to show solidarity for victims. Their efforts call attention to the fact that all too often, victims are blamed for somehow inviting the attacks. Some of the ridiculous questions that come up - often posed by unethical defense attorneys - set the tone. What was she wearing? How much did she have to drink? Why did the victim go to the perpetrator's house? Was it just a misunderstanding? Was she "teasing" him?
Kuester and others work to show victims that what happened to them is not their fault; rather, it's the fault of the assailant, and sometimes, a flawed system that somehow encouraged him to commit his crime. Sometimes bad juries, immoral lawyers, or incompetent judges make matters worse for the victim, but at least in these parts, Help In Crisis is always here to help victims become survivors, and to work to ensure that justice is served.
Cherokee County - and the four others HIC serves - is truly lucky to have this group of devoted advocates, working on behalf of those who have suffered so much. Hats off to them, and to the survivors who have endeavored to persevere.
